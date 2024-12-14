I'm an absolute idiot regarding these things, but I need a bit of advice.



Years ago, my missus had a briefcase slammed into her mouth that knocked several of her teeth loose. Some were removed and replaced with these partial denture things.



She came to me yesterday evening evening saying that her teeth were in agony, so, as it's the weekend, I quickly looked up a load emergency dentist and helped her call up and book an appointment for today.



Anyway, she just called me saying that she has never been in so much pain, that he was yanking like a madman, that her extracted teeth were covered in blood and that she cancelled the third tooth removal because of the pain and horror of it all. She was choking on her own blood and he told her to swallow it. She was told that she has an infection and needs three teeth in total to be removed.



Firstly, I feel sorry for her and I hate not being there for her, as I'm at work. I also think that the problematic removal and the look of the extracted tooth raises suspicion. Her previous extractions didn't look anything like that, or were half as difficult or as painful to remove.



She has been charged £820, half price because she refused to pay the original price, and has painkillers and antibiotics to take for two weeks. He wants her back to complete the job, but I asked her to contact her original dentist on Monday.



Shit situation, but am I right to be suspicious? Have I given the wrong advice in telling her to see an emergency dentist instead of waiting for Monday to try and book something with her existing dentist?



Bugger.