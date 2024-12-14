Dentistry

I'm an absolute idiot regarding these things, but I need a bit of advice.

Years ago, my missus had a briefcase slammed into her mouth that knocked several of her teeth loose. Some were removed and replaced with these partial denture things.

She came to me yesterday evening evening saying that her teeth were in agony, so, as it's the weekend, I quickly looked up a load emergency dentist and helped her call up and book an appointment for today.

Anyway, she just called me saying that she has never been in so much pain, that he was yanking like a madman, that her extracted teeth were covered in blood and that she cancelled the third tooth removal because of the pain and horror of it all. She was choking on her own blood and he told her to swallow it. She was told that she has an infection and needs three teeth in total to be removed.

Firstly, I feel sorry for her and I hate not being there for her, as I'm at work. I also think that the problematic removal and the look of the extracted tooth raises suspicion. Her previous extractions didn't look anything like that, or were half as difficult or as painful to remove.

She has been charged £820, half price because she refused to pay the original price, and has painkillers and antibiotics to take for two weeks. He wants her back to complete the job, but I asked her to contact her original dentist on Monday.

Shit situation, but am I right to be suspicious? Have I given the wrong advice in telling her to see an emergency dentist instead of waiting for Monday to try and book something with her existing dentist?

Bugger.
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
Years ago, my missus had a briefcase slammed into her mouth that knocked several of her teeth loose.
giphy.gif
 
Get some very strong pain killers next time and wait it out and see a dentist you can trust..... Get your dentist to contact the dentist that did the work and go from there.
 
This "dentist" sounds very suspect. I've spent a lot of time in dentist chairs over the years for root canals, extractions, implants, crowns, cavities, braces, bridges. And my comfort was always of the UTMOST importance to the dentist or oral surgeon. Swallow your own blood? WTF is that??? Never heard of such a thing. Do not go back to this idiot.
 
William Huggins said:
Get some very strong pain killers next time and wait it out and see a dentist you can trust..... Get your dentist to contact the dentist that did the work and go from there.
Well she was swallowing a load of over the counter penicillin and wasn't eating at all, so I took it as an emergency. I'm hoping that her pain will be relieved now that her most problematic tooth is gone, but the entire thing seems barbaric. I'm waiting on Monday to get her to call the dentist that did her previous procedures. Apparently they were a cakewalk compared to this.
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
This "dentist" sounds very suspect. I've spent a lot of time in dentist chairs over the years for root canals, extractions, implants, crowns, cavities, braces, bridges. And my comfort was always of the UTMOST importance to the dentist or oral surgeon. Swallow your own blood? WTF is that??? Never heard of such a thing. Do not go back to this idiot.
It sounds mad to me. The practitioners were the top search in Google and were reviewed very well, but the entire thing sounded horrible.

We are going to do what Huggins said. Contact her personal dentist on Monday and get them to liaise with the one who did the procedure. Infections are very serious, but I'm just hoping that teeth weren't pulled that shouldn't have been. It sounded like the two teeth that were pulled were still quite healthy.
 
