Elections Democrats refuse to bar illegals from voting

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
House Democrats encouraged to oppose bill banning non-citizens from voting

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have been encouraged to vote against a bill that implements greater safeguards to ensure that non-citizens aren’t registered to vote in federal elections and imposes consequences if they are.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, filed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, first announced in May, which is expected to come up for a vote this week.

Democrats hold a minority in the House and are unlikely to block the bill from passing. In a “Whip Question” sent to House Democrats by House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., first published by Axios, she encouraged Democrats to vote against it, saying, “As we've seen a number of times this Congress, House Republicans continue to irresponsibly call into question the credibility of our elections. Despite numerous recounts, challenges in court, and deep-dives by conservative think-tanks, there has been zero evidence of the widespread fraud that this bill purports to target. It is already illegal under current law for noncitizens to register to vote or to vote in federal elections.”


Democrats believe non citizens should vote in American elections.

This bill will be stopped in Senate and the Biden administration has openly opposed it so it won't be passed.

Democrats don't care about democracy or citizens they only care about staying in power.
 
Cherry Brigand said:
How is it even possible for a non-citizen to vote? Why is this even a discussion.
First, they gaslight you by claiming that non-citizen voting isn't a real issue because it's already illegal and the instances of it happening are miniscule.

Then they put the entire force of the democrat party behind stopping any legislation that strengthens the law.

hmm........
 
Cherry Brigand said:
How is it even possible for a non-citizen to vote? Why is this even a discussion.
Yeah..there's got to be something more to this story, No one on either "side" could possibly agree with this.
 
Cherry Brigand said:
How is it even possible for a non-citizen to vote? Why is this even a discussion.
The election isn't decided by legal voters, it's decided by the counters. No surprise 2020 had the biggest swing in history by mysterious accumulation of Biden-ballots in the 25th hour after Vegas had deemed Trump -1150 to win. Vegas has never been more wrong, but of course everything was fair.
 
Republicans want to make voting by illegals even more illegaler and the pesky dems won’t
 
emefer said:
Republicans want to make voting by illegals even more illegaler and the pesky dems won’t
I for one and glad they are proposing a bill to make something already illegal illegal again instead of proposing a bill that actually helps the country.
 
