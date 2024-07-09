House Democrats encouraged to oppose bill banning non-citizens from votingDemocrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have been encouraged to vote against a bill that implements greater safeguards to ensure that non-citizens aren’t registered to vote in federal elections and imposes consequences if they are.U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, filed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, first announced in May, which is expected to come up for a vote this week.Democrats hold a minority in the House and are unlikely to block the bill from passing. In a “Whip Question” sent to House Democrats by House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., first published by Axios, she encouraged Democrats to vote against it, saying, “As we've seen a number of times this Congress, House Republicans continue to irresponsibly call into question the credibility of our elections. Despite numerous recounts, challenges in court, and deep-dives by conservative think-tanks, there has been zero evidence of the widespread fraud that this bill purports to target. It is already illegal under current law for noncitizens to register to vote or to vote in federal elections.”Democrats believe non citizens should vote in American elections.This bill will be stopped in Senate and the Biden administration has openly opposed it so it won't be passed.Democrats don't care about democracy or citizens they only care about staying in power.