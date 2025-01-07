Elections Democrats are in very big trouble going forward. Blue state inefficiency in everything

Fareed Zakariah talks about state government inefficiency of the blue states. It is fucking mind blowing how much more money they spend when compared to red states. Specifically he compares New York and California to Florida and Texas

The blue states spend so much more money on everything, but the results they get are actually the same or even WORSE than in red states.

New York spends 25% of its collected taxes JUST on government worker PENSIONS. That is fucking INSANITY. And yet the streets are not any safer or any cleaner than when they were spending a lot less money.

 
Sanctuary states also. We should help them out by broadcasting that fact as far and wipe as possible and in as many languages as needed.

They could certainly use the help of lots and lots more illegals to grown their staye.
 
“Montana led the states with the highest proportion of federal funding to the overall budget at 31.8%, followed by New Mexico (30.7%), Kentucky (30.1%), Louisiana (29.8%), and Alaska (29.0%)”

Why are most of these states red and relying on Federal handouts? Not to mention, they struggle most with single parenthood, murder rates, etc.

www.visualcapitalist.com

Mapped: The Share of Single Mom Households in Each U.S. State

About 6 million households in America (or 17% of all homes with children) are run by a single mom. Here’s a per state breakdown.
www.visualcapitalist.com www.visualcapitalist.com

 
"Red states" as in the South, which has the highest concentration of black populations, who commit 60% of all the homicides in the country. That has nothing to do with the states being red. And also, it's the cities, which are blue cities, that have all the homicides.
 
