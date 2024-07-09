Debating on Gallbladder removal

My ALT was 76 which is high, so my physician told me to get an MRI to check out if I got a fatty liver. Had an MRI and I have mild fatty liver, but they also found gallstones. Went to see my physician again and he told me that gallstones could cause my ALT to go up along with other issues, so he recommended me having my gallbladder removed and he also did another bloodwork to see how my ALT is doing and I just got the results. My ALT is now at 100. I'll see him again next week.

I'm leaning towards having my gallbladder removed. I've had this stomach pain that comes every once in awhile since I was 8 years old. I thought it was stomach ulcer. The pain sometimes is so severe that it has me in a fetal position on the bathroom floor. Then I had an endoscopy years go and the doc told me I have a hiatal hernia. So then I thought that that was what's causing the stomach pain. Now I find out it's been gallstones all this time.

I've read that gallbladder removal is extremely common but is considered a major surgery. The recovery time is relatively short.

I can put up with the pain, which only happens about once every couple of months. I think maybe it's what's causing my other issues such as dry eyes, dizziness, and panic attacks. So, I'm leaning towards having it done now since I've already met my insurance deductible for the year and I'll take a couple of weeks to recover before I go back to work.
 
Jennifer Aniston suffered from dry eyes for years, it was so bad that she was even embarrassed to tell her friends, maybe you should reach out to her for advice
 
Is the pain associated with eating? Is it in the right upper quadrant?

From your description, it’s very common for gallbladder attacks to have people on the floor in the fetal position.

In severe cases, it can lead to pancreatitis or cholangitis which can be life threatening. Everyone I’ve known to have their gallbladder removed didn’t miss it.


Just my 2 cents
 
Yeah, if I skip meals. Drinking soda also triggers it. part of the reason why I dont drink soda.
 
Some advice for you Sherbro.

I have Celiac Disease. Had stomach issues from a young age that they could never figure out. I went to the ER several times. They chalked it up to anxiety. But I also was refusing to eat and would fall asleep at the table rather than eat. This is back in the 70's & 80's so they didn't have a means to test for Celiac Disease. Well, fast forward 30 years and I started having all sorts of issues. Constant stomach pain. Joints swelling up. Neurological issues. Increased liver enzymes. I had constant brain fog, like i had dementia. I went to the Dr and they thought the stomach pain was from my gallbladder so I had it removed, but that didn't really change anything. Ended up getting referred to GI specialist who ran a Celiac Disease panel and Bingo! All of these things were being caused by eating gluten. Stopped eating gluten and with in a couple of weeks I was much improved considering I was about to get admitted to the hospital.

So I would ask to be tested for Celiac Disease as it can cause stomach issues, Liver Enzymes can be high in some people, but it can also cause all sorts of other symptoms due to nutritional deficiencies.
 
Good advice. Sometimes ordering a celiac panel can save a GI referral and the patient months on waiting for a diagnosis. It can definitely cause liver enzymes to be high in blood.
 
Yup, you still usually have to see a GI anyway to confirm that it's not something causing a false positive celiac test. Other autoimmune diseases and diabetes can sometimes cause a false positive. You would need to have the biopsy done to makes sure. But it would have saved me a surgery as my gallbladder wasn't causing the issue.
 
One thing I ajways do when I see gallstones on imaging is to measure the diameter of the common bile duct. If gallstones are truly the cause, most often the duct will be dilated beyond the normal average size. Not always, but it is additional evidence one way or the other.
 
Yeah, in my case I didn't even have stones but they thought it wasn't functioning so they did a HIDA on me and found it had 0% function so they thought that was the issue. It obviously wasn't and a total waste of my time and money.
 
Fucking gallbladder attacks were the worst pain I'd ever felt in my life. The "big one" had me calling 911 because I thought I was dying. Took about a month or so for my digestive system to readjust, but eventually it was like nothing happened. Don't miss that demonic green sac one bit.
 
