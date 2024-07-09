Debating on Gallbladder removal

My ALT was 76 which is high, so my physician told me to get an MRI to check out if I got a fatty liver. Had an MRI and I have mild fatty liver, but they also found gallstones. Went to see my physician again and he told me that gallstones could cause my ALT to go up along with other issues, so he recommended me having my gallbladder removed and he also did another bloodwork to see how my ALT is doing and I just got the results. My ALT is now at 100. I'll see him again next week.



I'm leaning towards having my gallbladder removed. I've had this stomach pain that comes every once in awhile since I was 8 years old. I thought it was stomach ulcer. The pain sometimes is so severe that it has me in a fetal position on the bathroom floor. Then I had an endoscopy years go and the doc told me I have a hiatal hernia. So then I thought that that was what's causing the stomach pain. Now I find out it's been gallstones all this time.



I've read that gallbladder removal is extremely common but is considered a major surgery. The recovery time is relatively short.



I can put up with the pain, which only happens about once every couple of months. I think maybe it's what's causing my other issues such as dry eyes, dizziness, and panic attacks. So, I'm leaning towards having it done now since I've already met my insurance deductible for the year and I'll take a couple of weeks to recover before I go back to work.