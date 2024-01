Haven’t weighed in a bit but I’m going to estimate I’m sitting at 205ish.



1 mile walk on the treadmill before hand



Squat

185 3 x 5

My unholy Lord these sucked and I can tell my ass has been on the couch for a bit. It always takes me a bit of consistent squats to retrain my body to really set that lower back. I see myself staying at this weight for a few workouts just to really lock it in. For sure feeling some more tenderness back there then I had back in August or so



Bench

165 3 x 5

Not as bad as squats but definitely not good either. These are a real ego check for me but better safe than sorry.



Military press

105 3 x 5

Felt great. Love me some presses.



Overall, it was a good first workout back but humbling as well. I think the muscle memory will bounce back pretty quick since all these lifts were a lot bigger just 6 weeks ago. Looking forward to reclaiming them





Side note, I was also excited to lift in my Arnold Classic Training Camp sweatshirt in the chilly basement tonight. Homage is one of my favorite shirt companies and they had a fire sale on all their Arnold gear this past March when it got cancelled. Collectors items! It was already warm by the time I got it so it’s been in the closet since. Softest shirts out there