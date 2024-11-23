Deadlift- pull the slack out only on first rep or each rep, and consideration of breathing.

If I keep tension in the bar with subsequent reps on the way back down, I never have to pull the slack out again after the first pull. This makes the whole set faster and easier, except for the valsalva. Not sure if I can keep this up as the weight gets higher.



Which is best:





1. Pull the slack out of the bar each rep and start to take in a new breath at the bottom of each rep.



2. Maintain tension after the first rep, so no need to pull slack out again on reps 2-5. Hold the first breath until the top of rep 3, take a 2nd breath at the top.



3. Maintain tension after the first rep, so no need to pull slack out again on reps 2-5. Quickly exhale at the top of each rep and then deeply inhale and reset the valsalva at the top.



4. Maintain tension after the first rep, so no need to pull slack out again on reps 2-5. Exhale at the top of each rep, breathe in and set the new valsalva DURING descent.



5. ?



Thanks and happy lifting!



Omar seems to do no.4, but only breathing in very quickly at the earliest only part of the descent.

