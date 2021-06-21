Deadwing88
Electronic Arts will announce a Dead Space revival during its EA Play Live digital event on July 22, according to VentureBeat writer Jeff Grubb in the latest GamesBeat Decides podcast, which was picked up by VGC.
The revival is reportedly developed by Electronic Arts’ Motive studio, which also developed the October 2020-released Star Wars: Squadrons.
A Eurogamer story has corroborated these claims, “which tallies with information [Eurogamer has] heard.”
Gematsu has also separately heard that a Dead Space revival is in the works at Motive, which is said to be a reimagining rather than a sequel to the existing trilogy.
