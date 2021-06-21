Multiplatform DEAD SPACE [REMAKE] has arrived (January 27th 2023)

https://www.gematsu.com/2021/06/rumor-dead-space-revival-in-development-at-motive

Electronic Arts will announce a Dead Space revival during its EA Play Live digital event on July 22, according to VentureBeat writer Jeff Grubb in the latest GamesBeat Decides podcast, which was picked up by VGC.

The revival is reportedly developed by Electronic Arts’ Motive studio, which also developed the October 2020-released Star Wars: Squadrons.

A Eurogamer story has corroborated these claims, “which tallies with information [Eurogamer has] heard.”

Gematsu has also separately heard that a Dead Space revival is in the works at Motive, which is said to be a reimagining rather than a sequel to the existing trilogy.


3 posts in a row that would prefer a re-release over a new game?

WHAT KIND OF WORLD ARE WE LIVING IN?

GhostZ06 said:
its meh, not much is gonna make me go HOLY SHIT EA DID A GREAT JOB....yeah i have seen better remasters.
I said they did a good job, not some GREAT JOB as you put it. It was good remastered trilogy.
 
As long as it's better than Dead Space 3
 
Cool for me if they remake/remaster. I haven’t played through any of them. Great shame as a horror game fan.
 
Maruchan said:
Wait, what? Why do a reimagining? I think people would prefer a remastered collection released on modern consoles. As someone who's never played the original trilogy, I certainly would.
Just go back and play the originals. They still hold up. Great immersion.
 
So far we know its a rumor involving Dead Space.

Reboot of the 1st game?

Dead Space 4?

Chances are, with EA being the cheap bastards they are, its going to be a remastering of the Dead Space Trilogy.

I made a thread about this six months ago, and this was the pitch I made in it...

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...-should-be-remastered.4161705/#post-163577257

First one that comes to mind in Dead Space. With Ray Tracing with realistic lighting & shadows all three games could be awesome. They could give the 3rd game a major overhaul to make it a true single-player experience without the needless co-op and microtransactions.

Was just about to click on 'Create Thread' but I thought to check out YouTube to see if there's been any recent graphical mods on PC to gauge how the Dead Space games would look on the next-gen consoles and yep they look badass.

DS1 -


DS2 -


DS3 -
 
God shits in my fucking dinner once again.

Every single Dead Space fan out there wants to see the conclusion of the Isaac and Lexine sagas. Nothing else is even worth discussing.
 
No interest in a remaster. I’d much rather see a current gen sequel.
 
RJ43 said:
No interest in a remaster. I’d much rather see a current gen sequel.
Its been a very long while since DS3, and its sales didn't exactly make them excited about continuing the franchise.

So, with a remastering of the three games (and hopefully some major revisions done to DS3 in the same way they did Mass Effect 1 of the Legendary Edition) they can gauge by the sales numbers the interest in a fourth game... rather than blindly investing tens of millions into a sequel for a dead franchise.
 
Dizzy said:
Cool for me if they remake/remaster. I haven’t played through any of them. Great shame as a horror game fan.
Right there with you man, haven't played any of them but i really should have.

I'm also curious as to what this is...

 
