So far we know its a rumor involving Dead Space.Reboot of the 1st game?Dead Space 4?Chances are, with EA being the cheap bastards they are, its going to be a remastering of the Dead Space Trilogy.I made a thread about this six months ago, and this was the pitch I made in it...First one that comes to mind in Dead Space. With Ray Tracing with realistic lighting & shadows all three games could be awesome. They could give the 3rd game a major overhaul to make it a true single-player experience without the needless co-op and microtransactions.Was just about to click on 'Create Thread' but I thought to check out YouTube to see if there's been any recent graphical mods on PC to gauge how the Dead Space games would look on the next-gen consoles and yep they look badass.DS1 -DS2 -DS3 -