DDP vs. Prime Hendo?

In the spirit of the thread below on Anderson vs. Strickland and recent discussion of current top MWs vs. MW champs/contenders from the past, how about this one?
Strickland vs Anderson / does it say anything about MW overall

So I was going to make this thread before Sean vs DDP but decided against it, since Sean's last fight was a title fight win I assumed everyone would say he beats any Anderson 100 out of 100 times. Then I was going to make the thread after Sean lost to DDP, but then realized he just lost a SD...
Should be a fun fight however it went. Without making my own prediction yet, I'll say that it would probably depend which Hendo showed up. The one who lost to Jake Shields or the one who beat Fedor just 15 months after the Shields fight? The one who lost to Misaki in Pride or the one who beat Vitor and Wand in his next 2 fights when both were still very good fighters? And of course there's the TRT Hendo vs. Non- TRT Hendo question.
 
Du Plessis eat a lot of punches and that spell disaster when fighting Hendo.

Or Du Plessis can figure him out, evade the H bomb and beat him systematically down like he did with Rob.
 
Diamond Dallas Page via diamond cutter TKO in the 3rd
 
Jake Shields dominated Hendo…. And Jake Shields did beat GSP like 2 rounds standing 😂
 
I see some similarities between them: both very strong, both have good chins, both have KO power in their hands but rely too much on their chins for striking defense. Hendo is a far more decorated wrestler but DDP uses wresting more often. Hendo did use his on occasiona though, like vs. Rich Franklin and the 1st round against Anderson.

The main difference is Hendo was more-or-less a classic wrestle-boxer while DDP has an awkward style along the lines of Keith Jardine or Jiri...though none of them really fight the same way, either.
 
Jake Shields dominated Hendo…. And Jake Shields did beat GSP like 2 rounds standing 😂
Only after a really nasty eye poke. I like Jake but GSP was cruising to a typical 50-45 before the pokey-pokey.
 
That was shown in his second fight with Soldić when he got shadowrealmed.
 
