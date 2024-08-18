DDP - One of the greatest title defenses ive ever seen

It's crazy that as sloppy as he was, he was landing on Izzy a lot.
 
There's no doubt it was an amazing feat. Especially considering
a) Groin shot that Goddard dismissed and Israel capitalized on
b) Two separate occasions of Israel grabbing the fence and mitigating takedowns
 
I have seen enough DDP fights by this point to know that he isnt going to just fold. I was tuning the commentary out. they were off on almost every fight regarding scoring, conditioning, etc.
 
Frankie Edgar Vs Gray Maynard 2 and 3 says hi.
 
Great win. Izzy looked good, TDD on point for the most part, smashing him with body shots and Dricus still was able to get the sub.
 
Fight showed DDP Fo' Sho' has the dog in him, hespect to both fighters.
 
Especially when Goddard was doing his best to give Izzy the fight. That shit tonight was ridiculous.
 
He looked completely gassed early in the 2nd. But, he would just find these sudden bursts of energy here and there. It was quite amazing to see. Also it just appeared that Izzy was afraid to go for the kill whenever he had him reeling. He would hit him with some good shots, but then no follow up allowing DDP to recover. Just no killer instinct and too tentative.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
What was most harrowing to me is Izzy won 2 or 3 rounds. And DDP was more tired than him. But he rope and doped him anyway

Also Izzy looked at his best
Click to expand...
I feel DDP won the first two rounds fairly soundly, maybe the first could have gone to Izzy but the 2nd was definitely DDP due to the TD's. Izzy did look his best to me as well, was a great fight overall.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
What was most harrowing to me is Izzy won 2 or 3 rounds. And DDP was more tired than him. But he rope and doped him anyway

Also Izzy looked at his best
Click to expand...
Izzy won 1 round on the scorecards, the third where DDP took a break then finished him immediately after.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,418
Messages
56,051,878
Members
175,048
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top