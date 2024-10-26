Does Khamzat Chimaev have the 'potential' to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time?

I know it's premature to say this, but I emphasized potential. What do you guys believe? Do you think Khamzat has what it takes to be on the top of the mountain?



The way he just manhandled Whittaker like that. We never seen Whittaker get dominated like that before. Rob is no joke to.



Chimaev is a special talent in the likes of Jon Jones/GSP imo. I think if he stays healthy he has all the potential to be known as one of the greatest.



I know DDP is a bigger dude, but I think Khamzat is just too good.



He'll prove again against DDP. I have no doubt in my mind.