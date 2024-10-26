Does Khamzat Chimaev have the 'potential' to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time?

Does Khamzat Chimaev have potential to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time?

  • Yes, he has the potential to be one of the greatest.

    Votes: 36 64.3%

  • No, I don't think he'll be considered one of the greatest.

    Votes: 20 35.7%
  • Total voters
    56
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,326
Reaction score
45,991
I know it's premature to say this, but I emphasized potential. What do you guys believe? Do you think Khamzat has what it takes to be on the top of the mountain?

The way he just manhandled Whittaker like that. We never seen Whittaker get dominated like that before. Rob is no joke to.

Chimaev is a special talent in the likes of Jon Jones/GSP imo. I think if he stays healthy he has all the potential to be known as one of the greatest.

I know DDP is a bigger dude, but I think Khamzat is just too good.

He'll prove again against DDP. I have no doubt in my mind.
 
I don't even know. It's so hard to tell if he's vulnerable in other areas because he's so dominant in one area, similar to Poatan. And then there's the physical problems...
 
His potential should be obvious. How high his star climbs is probably dependent on his health, but today he looked healthy, dominant, and calculated when he was on Whittaker's back. Everyone is going to have a problem fighting this guy
 
The potential was clear in his debut. Still up in the air but so far nothing had derailed him besides Covid.
 
He needs to be more active. He's never passing Jones title defenses.
He needs to grab the belt and beat many of the generation coming after him to even be in the talks.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
I know it's premature to say this, but I emphasized potential. What do you guys believe? Do you think Khamzat has what it takes to be on the top of the mountain?

The way he just manhandled Whittaker like that. We never seen Whittaker get dominated like that before. Rob is no joke to.

Chimaev is a special talent in the likes of Jon Jones/GSP imo. I think if he stays healthy he has all the potential to be known as one of the greatest.

I know DDP is a bigger dude, but I think Khamzat is just too good.

He'll prove again against DDP. I have no doubt in my mind.
Click to expand...
Sure

If he fights about 10 more times regularly and doesn’t lose.
 
He could be. He is extremely gifted physically which suits his style. If he gets the belt I think he will stay champion for a while. DDP is a great challenge for him though. DDP is also a freak and extremely strong I can't see him getting ragdolled like Rob did but who knows. The other top middleweights he runs thru
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
MW belt
Replies
16
Views
401
Filter909
F

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,735
Messages
56,409,156
Members
175,205
Latest member
Imsonic

Share this page

Back
Top