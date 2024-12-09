DC lets Shavkat know who is boss

And talking shit like that to a little 170er is pretty weak, no?
<36>
 
Shit's funny.

I like an interviewer not to just suck the subject's balls.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
DC has been spending too much time with Khabib and the crew that he's adopted their way of trash talking. Next thing DC will tell you is that he once scored 4 touchdowns in a single game
That's probably true, but he's right. What other wrestlers have those countries produced? DC was American bred Olympic level talent. If you struggle taking Wonderboy and Garry down you likely aren't outwrestling the WW equivalent of DC. If a wrestler the caliber of DC came out of either country he'd be a phenom and the most popular athlete in both countries.
 
