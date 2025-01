AL-Tappo McSnappo said: You get rewarded as long as you can sell a fight no matter how much you cheat like Chandler. Click to expand...

I reckon the fact that the ufc let's a guy who jokes about taking steroids coach is laughable. Maybe let bonds be there strength coach and lance Armstrong teach cardio. Its insane that they want to associate with him at all. Really good for a young guy to see these coaches got far by cheating and laughing about it.That's for sure. I get sick of everyone who sucks more gets more. That shit is more pervasive then ever.