Has there been a podcast/podcaster that gets as much FREE publicity as DC?

They plug his podcast on EVERY SINGLE UFC CARD..At least 2-3 times.It’s a bit ridiculous, imo. With that free pub, I hope people are actually watching/listening in. No podcast has ever been plugged like this before. I could be mistaken, but even JRE didn’t seem to get this much free pub back in the day.The UFC is just trying to shove that asshole (DC) down our throats. Broadcast after broadcast.The UFC doesn’t seem to realize that a lot of old school fans REALLY dislike that guy on the mic of ANY UFC broadcast. But they give zero fucks.But there are people in here that like his colour commentary (We must be fair.. if you call out the bad shit. It’s only fair to mention the good shit, too).I can only actually speak for myself. But I’ve read hundreds of posts where the sentiment of many others are very similar to mine.So now the UFC is actually doing DC vs Sonnen as the next TUF coaches?Fuck me, sideways..Because Conor/Chandler wasn’t pathetic enough?I saw reports in here saying the numbers were nowhere near what one might expect with Conor coaching one team. Much lower than the first time Conor coached on TUF. The UFC are actually doubling down to bring in these RETIRED fucking guys as the coaches?Why did the UFC even revive the series? It’s played out, and has been for at least a decade.Conor vs Chandler coached a couple of seasons back. It’s my understanding that the number of views was not impressive at all (though I don’t have a link, or give enough fucks to research the thing). So no deception intended if the actual numbers prove otherwise.But DC/Chael?I remember a time when the coaches would actually fight on the finale to each season. And many times they were actual title fights. That was the really good part about the show back in the day. A couple months of shit talk. But we knew the fight was coming.Does anybody here really want to watch TUF with DC/Chael? Just for the fake drama? I think I’ll just skip the newest season, AGAIN.Who in 2025 wants to see bullshit like this with no fight at the end of the rainbow?It’s going to suck, I imagine.