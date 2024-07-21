David "Underwear" Teymur, 35: I'm a UFC fighter and in the testing pool

The 35-year-old has not fought for over 5 years, but says he could fight again:No, I'm not retired. I have a UFC contract and is a part of the testing pool. I've just had other projects and lately a lot of work on our gym.The other day I was really tired and in big need of sleep. Then the testers knocked on my door in the middle of the night.I never close any doors. Right now we just opened our new gym though, and I am super happy and thrilled about it. It's been a lot of hard work so I really want to give 100% timeto everyone who trains here at first. Make sure they learn and develop. And that they have fun and feel at home here. Then we'll see, as I am training and keep going.I mean it's fun to see how well Oliveira did. Congratulations to him. Good job by him. He works hard, so I am happy for him and wish him all the best!