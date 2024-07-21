David "Underwear" Teymur, 35: I'm a UFC fighter and in the testing pool

Unheralded Truth
The 35-year-old has not fought for over 5 years, but says he could fight again:
No, I'm not retired. I have a UFC contract and is a part of the testing pool. I've just had other projects and lately a lot of work on our gym.
The other day I was really tired and in big need of sleep. Then the testers knocked on my door in the middle of the night.
I never close any doors. Right now we just opened our new gym though, and I am super happy and thrilled about it. It's been a lot of hard work so I really want to give 100% time
to everyone who trains here at first. Make sure they learn and develop. And that they have fun and feel at home here. Then we'll see, as I am training and keep going.
I mean it's fun to see how well Oliveira did. Congratulations to him. Good job by him. He works hard, so I am happy for him and wish him all the best!
(source: https://www.kimura.se/exklusivt-david-teymur-efter-franvaron-fortfarande-ufc-fajter/)
