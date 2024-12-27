Media Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone back in testing pool, may make return to MMA at 185

svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
18,197
Reaction score
70,908
Donald Cerrone is taking the proper steps to make his UFC return a reality in 2025.

Cerrone (36-17 MMA, 23-14 UFC), who at a time held UFC returns for fights, wins, finishes and bonuses, retired from competition in July 2022. He went winless in his final seven octagon appearances and admitted his love for the sport had fizzled.

Three years later, however, “Cowboy” is preparing a comeback. There is a process to be followed, however, and is started with Cerrone putting himself back in the UFC’s anti-doping program.

“I just re-entered the testing pool,” Cerrone told “Pacman Jones Show” in a recent interview. “I have to be six months clean. Probably June, July we will make the comeback. Coming back for two more. Just two more. I want 50 fights in the UFC (under Zuffa). I promised the wife no matter what happens, no matter the outcomes – two more and that’s it.”

Cerrone, 41, getting through the drug testing window is a key element in clearance for a return, especially because he has openly admitted and bragged about using performance-enhancing drugs during his retirement.

Many in the industry have spoke against Cerrone returning after what’s been described as a “steroid vacation,” but it doesn’t appear the UFC is taking a stance against him if he’s re-entered the testing program. In fact, according to the testing database for Drug Free Sport, Cerrone has already submitted one clean sample.

Cerrone spent the entirety of his past UFC run fighting at lightweight and welterweight. His next UFC fight, however, could come in the middleweight division, he revealed.

“I think it’ll be at ’85 is what I’m coming back at,” Cerrone said. “We’ll see my weight as I start to pick up my training.”
Click to expand...



 
Last edited:
Love Cowboy but just wish he was better. But his activity when he was active .... Hespeck
 
Can't see Cowboy having much success at 185. Being just as good two weight classes above your natural doesn't have a good track record in MMA.

Julian Marquez vs Cody Brundage winner might be a good start.
 
Dude is on that good stuff now.

maxresdefault.jpg
 
He's hoping Conor will invite him back for another diving lesson💵🤿💷
 
He looked like shit for the last three years of his run and he isn't a big enough draw for Dana to feed him cans at any weight class.
 
eh, i say bring him back. He'll probably be brutally knocked out but hey, it will be entertaining at least.
 
I've always liked Cerrone and in the mid 2010's he was in the top 3 best fighters at 155 but his time to be at the top has sailed. He hasn't looked good since psyching out to Conor and he'll definitely be catching more L's at 185. He needs to stay retired.
 
Cerrone, 41 yo at 185lbs, after months off of drugs. What a bright idea.
 


Here is the literal video where he is doing an advertisement for the clinic that "got him the good shit"

"I was 175 pounds my entire UFC career, and I am now 220 and starting to shred up and put on a lot of muscle mass"

"People say, wow you look big, and I say, Well yeah, im on the good shit now."

Literally puts on almost 50 pounds
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
News Daniel Cormier on steroids loophole in Donald Cerrone's desired UFC return: 'I'm against it'
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
3K
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,322
Messages
56,704,233
Members
175,362
Latest member
Foxbat

Share this page

Back
Top