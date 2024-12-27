svmr_db
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 18,197
- Reaction score
- 70,908
Donald Cerrone is taking the proper steps to make his UFC return a reality in 2025.
Cerrone (36-17 MMA, 23-14 UFC), who at a time held UFC returns for fights, wins, finishes and bonuses, retired from competition in July 2022. He went winless in his final seven octagon appearances and admitted his love for the sport had fizzled.
Three years later, however, “Cowboy” is preparing a comeback. There is a process to be followed, however, and is started with Cerrone putting himself back in the UFC’s anti-doping program.
“I just re-entered the testing pool,” Cerrone told “Pacman Jones Show” in a recent interview. “I have to be six months clean. Probably June, July we will make the comeback. Coming back for two more. Just two more. I want 50 fights in the UFC (under Zuffa). I promised the wife no matter what happens, no matter the outcomes – two more and that’s it.”
Cerrone, 41, getting through the drug testing window is a key element in clearance for a return, especially because he has openly admitted and bragged about using performance-enhancing drugs during his retirement.
Many in the industry have spoke against Cerrone returning after what’s been described as a “steroid vacation,” but it doesn’t appear the UFC is taking a stance against him if he’s re-entered the testing program. In fact, according to the testing database for Drug Free Sport, Cerrone has already submitted one clean sample.
Cerrone spent the entirety of his past UFC run fighting at lightweight and welterweight. His next UFC fight, however, could come in the middleweight division, he revealed.
“I think it’ll be at ’85 is what I’m coming back at,” Cerrone said. “We’ll see my weight as I start to pick up my training.”
Last edited: