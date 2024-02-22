Stormtrooper85
Why would he take such a dangerous fight when the Canelo fight seems so close? Not sure I buy it.
I don't think Canelo is going to fight him. I think that's why he's tried of waiting
I don't buy it either. The light heavyweight elites are too high risk-low reward. He could conceivably get Canelo by year's end. They're in the same stable now. I highly doubt Canelo signed with PBC for $100 million plus to avoid Benavidez.
Sampson confirmed that information a few weeks ago that canelo was not facing David this year … and they were going to move forward with his career and not wait for canelo …
I can see PBC releasing Canelo if he refuses to fight David in September…. They are trying to force him to fight Munguia in May … because canelo wants Jermall but PBC don't … and they are not putting up 33.3 mil for that fight …
Also it's the timeline I heard last week … camel may 4th vs Munguia … tank vs Martin may 26 th and benavidez in June …. Let's see
Yeah. Canelo needs to fight Benavidez this year. If he doesn't then it's officially a duck. I've given him the benefit of the doubt for a long time now.
Give him Charlo and stack the card