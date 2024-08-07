News David Benavidez defends his interim 175 pound title in December 14th PBC Prime Video

MMALOPEZ said:
“cleared to punch” by October 7th? So what? Fight by February-march probably? Against an interim defense?

Kinda slows any momentum he had going there waiting on a fucking tune up
 
borntoloseNOT said:
Well to me it would seem he'd have to take a fight in the mean time anyway as Bivol vs Beterbiev has a rematch clause and if they split then a third fight would happen so it's not that big a deal.
 
If this is a PPV, better have one hell of a co-main and undercard. Can't think of many 175 dance partners PBC has signed for David that warrant a ppv main event.
 
David Benavidez has a return date: Dec. 14

David Benavidez will return to the ring Dec. 14 in a bout intended to keep him sharp and in position for a 2025 date against the winner of the upcoming undisputed light-heavyweight championship, Benavidez promoter Sampson Lewkowicz told BoxingScene Thursday.
I don't see Benavidez lasting at 175 unless he magically grows into the weight. I was surprised at how unfit he seemed in his fight vs Gvodzyk. Didn't even seem like the same guy we saw at 168.
 
Since an Alvarez fight is unlikely to happen Morrell is pretty much the only opponent I do care about for Benavidez at the moment, no matter if they fight at 168 or 175. I don't see him cause much trouble to either Beterbiev or Bivol with this kind of physicality at 175.
 
Hagler said:
no matter if they fight at 168 or 175
honestly, i'd much prefer they fight at 168 and stay there. neither is small, but i imagine beterbiev snaps benavidez like a twig, and i don't think morrell has the durability to last with artur. and bivol just boxes their ears off.

at 168 either one of them could be king, and look good.
 
