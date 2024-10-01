Daverisimo
Sell all you have, give it to the kittens
So, dystopian fiction is popular as fuck. Easily more popular than utopian fiction. This is probably a byproduct of our deep-seeded need for conflict, but that's neither here nor there. I want to discuss people's favorite dystopia, and the ones they think would be the worst to actually live in.
My favorite at the moment is the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. I haven't actually played they game, but Edgerunners is fucking fantastic, and I think gives me some idea of what the universe is like. It's grim as fuck, but it's not completely hopeless, which is pretty much the sweet spot for me.
The worst is Harlan Ellison's "I Have No Mouth But I Must Scream". That story still gives me nightmares, years after I first read it.
