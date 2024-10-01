The “Wind-Up Girl” is one lesser talked about dystopias that deserves more recognition. Fossil fuels are mostly gone, and natural plants and animals are controlled via biological IPs that die out within many yields. Then, you have to go back to the license holder for material to purchase. Calorie companies.



It takes place in Thailand, one of the last free countries anywhere, with its own seed banks. Everything is based on calories. Just a bleak, desolate future with some lite body-horror/mod stuff thrown in for flavor. The universe has some short stories attached to them too. The author writes a lot of dystopian before he went to mainly writing YA, which I do not really have an interest in.



There are so many though, and many good ones. Wouldn’t want to live in Margaret Atwood’s “Oryx and Crake” future either. Interesting place though. No doubt about it.