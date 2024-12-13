Movies KRAVEN THE HUNTER (Bombs with $11 Million Opening; Dragonlord's Review, post #1)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,578
Reaction score
20,876
Update: December 12, 2024

Dragonlord’s Review of KRAVEN THE HUNTER

Bottom Line: Plagued with a half-witted story, dreadful dialogue and a moronic character assassination direction, Kraven the Hunter is the latest, and hopefully last, craptastic offering by Sony in their idiotic live-action Spider-Man spinoff universe.

PCA8S6N.jpeg


[Warning: Spoilers but this movie is not worth the watch, so you might as well read the review.]

Doomed from the very start with the imbecilic choice of making one of Spider-Man’s greatest villain into a hero, Sony Pictures continues their embarrassing streak of milking the Spider-Man brand by foolishly giving side characters and villains their own solo movies. Kraven the Hunter is Sony’s latest offering in their Spider-Man Spinoff Universe without Spider-Man in it.

In Marvel Comics, Kraven is a dangerous big-game hunter renowned for his exceptional hunting skills and is obsessed with killing Spider-Man to prove he is the best hunter in the world. The character gained massive popularity in the seminal and critically-acclaimed Kraven’s Last Hunt storyline. There are so many cool ways to adapt Kraven to the big screen but Sony chose the lamest option and have this character turn into an animal lover and a conservationist who hunts poachers and other bad guys.

Although not as dumb as the origin story of Sony’s Madame Web, Kraven’s origin story on how he gets his powers is still ridiculous and so contrived that involves a magic potion from a voodoo mystic, fortune telling from some form of tarot cards and a drop of lion’s blood. We also are (mis)treated to an almost 30 minutes flashback of teen Kraven to show the convoluted process on how he got his powers and to explain his family dynamics. Sometimes less is more.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Sergei Kravinoff a.k.a. Kraven the Hunter. Sporting a beard, long locks and ripped physique, the English actor looks good as a young Kraven but his weak, boyish voice just throws me off and is just unfit for the character. It’s so funny that teen Kraven has a deeper voice than the full adult Kraven. Despite his puny voice for the role, Taylor-Johnson is generally a terrific actor and he gives an adequate performance taking into consideration the shoddy script he has to work with. He also looked good in his action scenes especially in the extended chase scene in the city streets of London (the best part of the movie) which gave off that bad-ass Steve Rogers/Winter Soldier vibes.

Jason Momoa on the other hand was born to play Kraven (and Lobo). So hopefully Momoa will be available in the future when they finally do a reboot of the character where Kraven finally hunts down Spider-Man. Pablo Schreiber and Gerard Butler would be great choices also for the Kraven role.

It was weird seeing Fred Hechinger again after just seeing him a few days ago in Gladiator II where he played a demented Ed Sheeran. In here, Hechinger plays Dmitri Smerdyakov, Kraven’s cowardly half-brother who would become the Spider-Man villain Chameleon at the end of the movie. His transformation into Chameleon is so abrupt and absurd. He looked especially silly when he transformed into Kraven because Dmitri’s so strikingly short in height. Does this mean Chameleon in the future can only impersonate Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo?

Alessandro Nivola on the other hand would have been a great Chameleon. Unfortunately he plays Rhino in this movie. I didn’t mind Nivola’s performance as the mercenary and main antagonist Aleksei Sytsevich, it had a certain charm and his mannerisms had a beguiling effect. His transformation into full Rhino mode was not that flattering and the CGI was not convincing but I appreciated its character design more compared to the mech Rhino suit in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Russell Crowe was surprisingly great as Kraven’s estranged father and the ruthless gangster, Nikolai Kravinoff. The pieces are already set up. The actors gathered here are impressive. They already have a good director in J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, A Most Violent Year, All is Lost). If they tweaked the script, didn’t force a link to the Spider-Man world and just made an original action movie, this would have some potential.

The silliest character in here is the assassin known as the Foreigner played by Christopher Abbott. He has the ability to instantly hypnotize a person in a trance for a few seconds if they look into his eyes. This comic book character is an obscure one but I do remember him being a cool, skillful mercenary. This movie version is just corny as hell.

At some point, Dmitri is kidnapped and is ransomed for $20 million. This just bugs me up to now. It feels like this script was written in the early 2000s where $20 million would be a suitable demand. But in 2024 and considering the kidnapped person is the son of a very successful international crime lord, $20 million is too low.

The R-rating helped in showcasing some of the brutality in the action scenes but wished they gave it more thought to come up with some truly creative kills. The film’s use of Basil Poledouris’ “Hymn to Red October” at the beginning bugged me also, felt like they don’t deserve to touch this classic orchestral piece. There is no post-credits scene which is a blessing because Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff Universe sucks so badly at it.

At the very end, Kraven finally wears his signature lion mane vest and do a forced cringy pose to recreate his famous comic book posture sitting down. With only one begrudgingly passable movie (2018’s Venom) and the rest are varying degrees of trash (Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, Kraven the Hunter), Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff Universe is hands-down the worst shared cinematic universe ever, worse than the DCEU and Fox’s X-Men universe. Mercifully, Sony has no movie projects on the horizon for their Spider-Man Spinoff Universe... for now.

RATING: 3.5/10

(Please leave a Like if you appreciate my reviews. Thanks. ;) )
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: December 12, 2024

Dragonlord’s Review of KRAVEN THE HUNTER

Bottom Line: Plagued with a half-witted story, dreadful dialogue and a moronic character assassination direction, Kraven the Hunter is the latest, and hopefully last, craptastic offering by Sony in their idiotic live-action Spider-Man spinoff universe.

PCA8S6N.jpeg


[Warning: Spoilers but this movie is not worth the watch, so you might as well read the review.]

Doomed from the very start with the imbecilic choice of making one of Spider-Man’s greatest villain into a hero, Sony Pictures continues their embarrassing streak of milking the Spider-Man brand by foolishly giving side characters and villains their own solo movies. Kraven the Hunter is Sony’s latest offering in their Spider-Man Spinoff Universe without Spider-Man in it.

In Marvel Comics, Kraven is a dangerous big-game hunter renowned for his exceptional hunting skills and is obsessed with killing Spider-Man to prove he is the best hunter in the world. The character gained massive popularity in the seminal and critically-acclaimed Kraven’s Last Hunt storyline. There are so many cool ways to adapt Kraven to the big screen but Sony chose the lamest option and have this character turn into an animal lover and a conservationist who hunts poachers and other bad guys.

Although not as dumb as the origin story of Sony’s Madame Web, Kraven’s origin story on how he gets his powers is still ridiculous and contrived that involves a magic potion from a voodoo mystic, fortune telling from some form of tarot cards and a drop of lion’s blood.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Sergei Kravinoff a.k.a. Kraven the Hunter. Sporting a beard, long locks and ripped physique, the English actor looks good as a young Kraven but his weak, boyish voice just throws me off and is just unfit for the character. Despite his puny voice for the role, Taylor-Johnson is generally a terrific actor and he gives an adequate performance taking into consideration the shoddy script he has to work with. He also looked good in his action scenes especially in the extended chase scene in the city streets of London (the best part of the movie) which gave off that bad-ass Steve Rogers/Winter Soldier vibes.

Jason Momoa on the other hand was born to play Kraven (and Lobo). So hopefully Momoa will be available in the future when they finally do a reboot of the character where Kraven finally hunts down Spider-Man. Pablo Schreiber and Gerard Butler would be great choices also for the Kraven role.

It was weird seeing Fred Hechinger again after just seeing him a few days ago in Gladiator II where he played a demented Ed Sheeran. In here, Hechinger plays Dmitri Smerdyakov, Kraven’s cowardly half-brother who would become the Spider-Man villain Chameleon at the end of the movie. His transformation into Chameleon is so abrupt and absurd. He looked especially silly when he transformed into Kraven because Dmitri’s so strikingly short in height. Does this mean Chameleon in the future can only impersonate Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo?

Alessandro Nivola on the other hand would have been a great Chameleon. Unfortunately he plays Rhino in this movie. I didn’t mind Nivola’s performance as the mercenary and main antagonist Aleksei Sytsevich, it had a certain charm and his mannerisms had a beguiling effect. His transformation into full Rhino mode was not that flattering and the CGI was not convincing but I appreciated its character design more compared to the mech Rhino suit in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Russell Crowe was surprisingly great as Kraven’s estranged father and the ruthless gangster, Nikolai Kravinoff. The pieces are already set up. The actors gathered here are impressive. They already have a good director in J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, A Most Violent Year, All is Lost). If they tweaked the script, didn’t force a link to the Spider-Man world and just made an original action movie, this would have some potential.

At some point, Dmitri is kidnapped and is ransomed for $20 million. This just bugs me up to now. It feels like this script was written in the early 2000s where $20 million would be a suitable demand. But in 2024 and considering the kidnapped person is the son of a very successful international crime lord, $20 million is too low.

The R-rating helped in showcasing some of the brutality in the action scenes but wished they gave it more thought to come up with some truly creative kills. There is no post-credits scene which is a blessing because Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff Universe sucks so badly at it.

At the very end, Kraven finally wears his signature lion mane vest and do a forced cringy pose to recreate his famous comic book posture sitting down. With only one begrudgingly passable movie (2018’s Venom) and the rest are varying degrees of trash (Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, Kraven the Hunter), Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff Universe is hands-down the worst shared cinematic universe ever, worse than the DCEU and Fox’s X-Men universe. Mercifully, Sony has no movie projects on the horizon for their Spider-Man Spinoff Universe... for now.

RATING: 3.5/10

(Please leave a Like if you appreciate my reviews. Thanks. ;) )
Click to expand...

I knew this movie was going to be a dumpster fire ever since the first trailer showed Kraven getting his powers from Magic Lion's Blood. :rolleyes:

A strong cast of talented actors, one of the coolest of Spider-Man's Big Bad's, and Sony still manage to fumble the ball. SMH.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: December 12, 2024

Dragonlord’s Review of KRAVEN THE HUNTER

Bottom Line: Plagued with a half-witted story, dreadful dialogue and a moronic character assassination direction, Kraven the Hunter is the latest, and hopefully last, craptastic offering by Sony in their idiotic live-action Spider-Man spinoff universe.

PCA8S6N.jpeg


[Warning: Spoilers but this movie is not worth the watch, so you might as well read the review.]

Doomed from the very start with the imbecilic choice of making one of Spider-Man’s greatest villain into a hero, Sony Pictures continues their embarrassing streak of milking the Spider-Man brand by foolishly giving side characters and villains their own solo movies. Kraven the Hunter is Sony’s latest offering in their Spider-Man Spinoff Universe without Spider-Man in it.

In Marvel Comics, Kraven is a dangerous big-game hunter renowned for his exceptional hunting skills and is obsessed with killing Spider-Man to prove he is the best hunter in the world. The character gained massive popularity in the seminal and critically-acclaimed Kraven’s Last Hunt storyline. There are so many cool ways to adapt Kraven to the big screen but Sony chose the lamest option and have this character turn into an animal lover and a conservationist who hunts poachers and other bad guys.

Although not as dumb as the origin story of Sony’s Madame Web, Kraven’s origin story on how he gets his powers is still ridiculous and contrived that involves a magic potion from a voodoo mystic, fortune telling from some form of tarot cards and a drop of lion’s blood.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Sergei Kravinoff a.k.a. Kraven the Hunter. Sporting a beard, long locks and ripped physique, the English actor looks good as a young Kraven but his weak, boyish voice just throws me off and is just unfit for the character. Despite his puny voice for the role, Taylor-Johnson is generally a terrific actor and he gives an adequate performance taking into consideration the shoddy script he has to work with. He also looked good in his action scenes especially in the extended chase scene in the city streets of London (the best part of the movie) which gave off that bad-ass Steve Rogers/Winter Soldier vibes.

Jason Momoa on the other hand was born to play Kraven (and Lobo). So hopefully Momoa will be available in the future when they finally do a reboot of the character where Kraven finally hunts down Spider-Man. Pablo Schreiber and Gerard Butler would be great choices also for the Kraven role.

It was weird seeing Fred Hechinger again after just seeing him a few days ago in Gladiator II where he played a demented Ed Sheeran. In here, Hechinger plays Dmitri Smerdyakov, Kraven’s cowardly half-brother who would become the Spider-Man villain Chameleon at the end of the movie. His transformation into Chameleon is so abrupt and absurd. He looked especially silly when he transformed into Kraven because Dmitri’s so strikingly short in height. Does this mean Chameleon in the future can only impersonate Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo?

Alessandro Nivola on the other hand would have been a great Chameleon. Unfortunately he plays Rhino in this movie. I didn’t mind Nivola’s performance as the mercenary and main antagonist Aleksei Sytsevich, it had a certain charm and his mannerisms had a beguiling effect. His transformation into full Rhino mode was not that flattering and the CGI was not convincing but I appreciated its character design more compared to the mech Rhino suit in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Russell Crowe was surprisingly great as Kraven’s estranged father and the ruthless gangster, Nikolai Kravinoff. The pieces are already set up. The actors gathered here are impressive. They already have a good director in J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, A Most Violent Year, All is Lost). If they tweaked the script, didn’t force a link to the Spider-Man world and just made an original action movie, this would have some potential.

At some point, Dmitri is kidnapped and is ransomed for $20 million. This just bugs me up to now. It feels like this script was written in the early 2000s where $20 million would be a suitable demand. But in 2024 and considering the kidnapped person is the son of a very successful international crime lord, $20 million is too low.

The R-rating helped in showcasing some of the brutality in the action scenes but wished they gave it more thought to come up with some truly creative kills. The film’s use of Basil Poledouris’ “Hymn to Red October” at the beginning bugged me also, felt like they don’t deserve to touch this classic orchestral piece. There is no post-credits scene which is a blessing because Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff Universe sucks so badly at it.

At the very end, Kraven finally wears his signature lion mane vest and do a forced cringy pose to recreate his famous comic book posture sitting down. With only one begrudgingly passable movie (2018’s Venom) and the rest are varying degrees of trash (Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, Kraven the Hunter), Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff Universe is hands-down the worst shared cinematic universe ever, worse than the DCEU and Fox’s X-Men universe. Mercifully, Sony has no movie projects on the horizon for their Spider-Man Spinoff Universe... for now.

RATING: 3.5/10

(Please leave a Like if you appreciate my reviews. Thanks. ;) )
Click to expand...
Tree fiddy from Dragon?!!
Ouch!!!
 
VinceArch said:
Sony just needs to stop with the comic adaptations altogether. Fire Amy Adams as well.
Click to expand...

I actually disagree. It's not the fact that Sony has been making movies based on Spider-Man villains, it's that Sony has been making bad movies based on Spider-Man villains. There's a great origin story to be told about Kraven, but the studio committee has no collective idea how to do it.
 
Excelsior said:
I actually disagree. It's not the fact that Sony has been making movies based on Spider-Man villains, it's that Sony has been making bad movies based on Spider-Man villains. There's a great origin story to be told about Kraven, but the studio committee has no collective idea how to do it.
Click to expand...
Perhaps at the same time though, I never once thought "I hope we get a Kraven The Hunter movie one day" either. As a villain in a Spider-Man movie, sure but I'm not into movies about the villains, if I'm being honest. Saw Joker once and I didn't get the hype. But has a billion dollars ever been wrong, so what do I know?
 
VinceArch said:
Perhaps at the same time though, I never once thought "I hope we get a Kraven The Hunter movie one day" either. As a villain in a Spider-Man movie, sure but I'm not into movies about the villains, if I'm being honest. Saw Joker once and I didn't get the hype. But has a billion dollars ever been wrong, so what do I know?
Click to expand...

I don't think anyone would have asked for it, but it still could have been good. I doubt that anybody wound have been longing for a Guardians of the Galaxy movie to this very day, given how obscure they were, but those movies were a lot of fun.

Kraven would have worked well as a modern version of The Most Dangerous Game, with him obsessed with the hunt until he has no challenge left but hunting people. He could have been the main character, but not the hero.
 
Excelsior said:
I don't think anyone would have asked for it, but it still could have been good. I doubt that anybody wound have been longing for a Guardians of the Galaxy movie to this very day, given how obscure they were, but those movies were a lot of fun.

Kraven would have worked well as a modern version of The Most Dangerous Game, with him obsessed with the hunt until he has no challenge left but hunting people. He could have been the main character, but not the hero.
Click to expand...
True, no one thought a Guardians movie would work but it did have the 'rag tag team' dynamic in the MCU which was already firing on all cylinders, so it had that going for it. I don't think I've seen The Most Dangerous Game though. I think a Kraven movie could work if he was introduced as a villain in a Spider-Man movie first and if he was received positive, THEN do a Kraven movie where he can have a bit of a redemption arc. I think if we were to see adaptations of the villains, they would work better as a miniseries on Netflix or something. I think Carnage would've been better received if we were able to see him actually slaughter prison guards, policemen and civilians in his own Netflix show before hitting the big screen and then staying in a PG-13 area.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: December 12, 2024

Dragonlord’s Review of KRAVEN THE HUNTER

Bottom Line: Plagued with a half-witted story, dreadful dialogue and a moronic character assassination direction, Kraven the Hunter is the latest, and hopefully last, craptastic offering by Sony in their idiotic live-action Spider-Man spinoff universe.

PCA8S6N.jpeg


[Warning: Spoilers but this movie is not worth the watch, so you might as well read the review.]

Doomed from the very start with the imbecilic choice of making one of Spider-Man’s greatest villain into a hero, Sony Pictures continues their embarrassing streak of milking the Spider-Man brand by foolishly giving side characters and villains their own solo movies. Kraven the Hunter is Sony’s latest offering in their Spider-Man Spinoff Universe without Spider-Man in it.

In Marvel Comics, Kraven is a dangerous big-game hunter renowned for his exceptional hunting skills and is obsessed with killing Spider-Man to prove he is the best hunter in the world. The character gained massive popularity in the seminal and critically-acclaimed Kraven’s Last Hunt storyline. There are so many cool ways to adapt Kraven to the big screen but Sony chose the lamest option and have this character turn into an animal lover and a conservationist who hunts poachers and other bad guys.

Although not as dumb as the origin story of Sony’s Madame Web, Kraven’s origin story on how he gets his powers is still ridiculous and contrived that involves a magic potion from a voodoo mystic, fortune telling from some form of tarot cards and a drop of lion’s blood.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Sergei Kravinoff a.k.a. Kraven the Hunter. Sporting a beard, long locks and ripped physique, the English actor looks good as a young Kraven but his weak, boyish voice just throws me off and is just unfit for the character. Despite his puny voice for the role, Taylor-Johnson is generally a terrific actor and he gives an adequate performance taking into consideration the shoddy script he has to work with. He also looked good in his action scenes especially in the extended chase scene in the city streets of London (the best part of the movie) which gave off that bad-ass Steve Rogers/Winter Soldier vibes.

Jason Momoa on the other hand was born to play Kraven (and Lobo). So hopefully Momoa will be available in the future when they finally do a reboot of the character where Kraven finally hunts down Spider-Man. Pablo Schreiber and Gerard Butler would be great choices also for the Kraven role.

It was weird seeing Fred Hechinger again after just seeing him a few days ago in Gladiator II where he played a demented Ed Sheeran. In here, Hechinger plays Dmitri Smerdyakov, Kraven’s cowardly half-brother who would become the Spider-Man villain Chameleon at the end of the movie. His transformation into Chameleon is so abrupt and absurd. He looked especially silly when he transformed into Kraven because Dmitri’s so strikingly short in height. Does this mean Chameleon in the future can only impersonate Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo?

Alessandro Nivola on the other hand would have been a great Chameleon. Unfortunately he plays Rhino in this movie. I didn’t mind Nivola’s performance as the mercenary and main antagonist Aleksei Sytsevich, it had a certain charm and his mannerisms had a beguiling effect. His transformation into full Rhino mode was not that flattering and the CGI was not convincing but I appreciated its character design more compared to the mech Rhino suit in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Russell Crowe was surprisingly great as Kraven’s estranged father and the ruthless gangster, Nikolai Kravinoff. The pieces are already set up. The actors gathered here are impressive. They already have a good director in J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, A Most Violent Year, All is Lost). If they tweaked the script, didn’t force a link to the Spider-Man world and just made an original action movie, this would have some potential.

At some point, Dmitri is kidnapped and is ransomed for $20 million. This just bugs me up to now. It feels like this script was written in the early 2000s where $20 million would be a suitable demand. But in 2024 and considering the kidnapped person is the son of a very successful international crime lord, $20 million is too low.

The R-rating helped in showcasing some of the brutality in the action scenes but wished they gave it more thought to come up with some truly creative kills. The film’s use of Basil Poledouris’ “Hymn to Red October” at the beginning bugged me also, felt like they don’t deserve to touch this classic orchestral piece. There is no post-credits scene which is a blessing because Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff Universe sucks so badly at it.

At the very end, Kraven finally wears his signature lion mane vest and do a forced cringy pose to recreate his famous comic book posture sitting down. With only one begrudgingly passable movie (2018’s Venom) and the rest are varying degrees of trash (Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, Kraven the Hunter), Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff Universe is hands-down the worst shared cinematic universe ever, worse than the DCEU and Fox’s X-Men universe. Mercifully, Sony has no movie projects on the horizon for their Spider-Man Spinoff Universe... for now.

RATING: 3.5/10

(Please leave a Like if you appreciate my reviews. AWqThanks. ;) )
Click to expand...
Allfather save us, a 3.5 from you is probably a negative number from me
<30>
 
I lol'd @ "his puny voice" so funny and accurate.

I disagree that Momoa would be a good Kraven. He has the look, but he's a dud.
100% Agree that Leonidis would have been great.
Prime Russell Crowe would have also been an amazing Kraven.

Glad it sucked as much as it looked like it was going to suck.
We owe you another one, you might need a bacta tank soak after that one.
 
VinceArch said:
True, no one thought a Guardians movie would work but it did have the 'rag tag team' dynamic in the MCU which was already firing on all cylinders, so it had that going for it. I don't think I've seen The Most Dangerous Game though. I think a Kraven movie could work if he was introduced as a villain in a Spider-Man movie first and if he was received positive, THEN do a Kraven movie where he can have a bit of a redemption arc. I think if we were to see adaptations of the villains, they would work better as a miniseries on Netflix or something. I think Carnage would've been better received if we were able to see him actually slaughter prison guards, policemen and civilians in his own Netflix show before hitting the big screen and then staying in a PG-13 area.
Click to expand...
I never would have thought to make a Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but once it was announced knew it would be amazing.
Same with almost everything Sony has done. Never would have thought to do any/most of what they've done, but I knew it would fail as soon as they announced it.
 
Anung Un Rama said:
I never would have thought to make a Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but once it was announced knew it would be amazing.
Same with almost everything Sony has done. Never would have thought to do any/most of what they've done, but I knew it would fail as soon as they announced it.
Click to expand...
I was cautiously optimistic when I saw the first trailer for Venom and while I didn't think it was perfect, I found it alright mainly due to Tom Hardy but the 2nd movie was a massive disappointment for me and I haven't even seen the 3rd one yet.
 
Anung Un Rama said:
I never would have thought to make a Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but once it was announced knew it would be amazing.
Same with almost everything Sony has done. Never would have thought to do any/most of what they've done, but I knew it would fail as soon as they announced it.
Click to expand...

When WB announced they were letting Gunn reboot Suicide Squad I thought "ok...." and it turned out shockingly good.

When they said they were doing a spinoff series of John Cena's character I thought "what? odd choice but whatever" and it was amazing.

Amazing what you can do with good writing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies VENOM: THE LAST DANCE ($175 Million Global Bow; Dragonlord's Review)
2 3
Replies
47
Views
3K
Tone C
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,672
Messages
56,664,258
Members
175,336
Latest member
Swamps

Share this page

Back
Top