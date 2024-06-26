This garbage production is another irrelevant take from out of touch people. Far right wing pundits continue to have the shittiest sense of humour. They just smell their own farts and laugh. Living in cringe territory at all times. They just don't get it.



"Woke" started as a corny description of what it's like to personally become aware of systemic oppression in all aspects of society. The funny thing is most left wingers have distanced themselves from the nomenclature as being too reductive and yet the right wing has embraced it and repurposed it. Despite being a simple concept, they actually don't understand what it means and yet they can't stop loving to hate it. They don't realize they're mocking themselves. Everything about this cartoon feels like it's from 15 years ago. The far right just can't keep up and so they cope by getting hung up on pointless shit like this.