Social Dave Rubin is voicing a character in new "anti-woke" animated sitcom "The New Norm" on X

FN-8-ltXEAc-LLA-e1647514071792.jpeg


so conservative, very family values.
 
Was this supposed to be funny? Fucking atrocious. Of all the things in the world to be concerned about..This is their mission? May Twitter and it's bigotry continue to die a slow miserable death.
 
This garbage production is another irrelevant take from out of touch people. Far right wing pundits continue to have the shittiest sense of humour. They just smell their own farts and laugh. Living in cringe territory at all times. They just don't get it.

"Woke" started as a corny description of what it's like to personally become aware of systemic oppression in all aspects of society. The funny thing is most left wingers have distanced themselves from the nomenclature as being too reductive and yet the right wing has embraced it and repurposed it. Despite being a simple concept, they actually don't understand what it means and yet they can't stop loving to hate it. They don't realize they're mocking themselves. Everything about this cartoon feels like it's from 15 years ago. The far right just can't keep up and so they cope by getting hung up on pointless shit like this.
 
So…

Basically, All In The Family in cartoon form.
 
'conservative comedy' isn't funny. If it was all of these unsuccessful people would be ... Well .... Successful. They all want to be Shane gillis but can only be nick dipalo (sp? I'm not looking it up).
 
AmonTobin said:
Right wing comedy died on September 14th 2021, RIP Norm.
 
Why is every right wing grifter a failed actor or writer that got rejected by Hollywood?
 
Apparently the ending credits are a song about Elon Musk and how great he is haha

The actual lyrics, I'm not joking:

Thank God for Elon Musk and his shitpost memes,
X is the the home of free speech...
Make America Funny Again.
 
blackheart said:
Russel Brand is going on all in lately, too, now that his Hollywood career is in the shitter...

 
HOLA said:


Of all the rightward shift grifts, that's the only one that genuinely upsets me. Forgetting Sarah Marshall is one of my top 3 most rewatched movies. It might be #1. I loved his eloquence and poetry in his speech and rhetoric when defending leftist/socialist values back in the day.

Sad to see his rightward grift as well as discovering he was a sex pest the whole time. Figured that in his prime the guy must be dripping in pussy and wouldn't need to resort to that stuff.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
Ha! Ben could fuck all the kids he wants, nothing is going to fix his writing. Ben Shapiro's mom was a big shot Hollywood exec and his dad was a Hollywood composer. The town runs on nepotism, he was born on third base, but he still sucked too much.

 
