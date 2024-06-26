@Lucas1980 and @A Very Serious Cat are going to be basing their personalities on it soon.Could only watch like 30 seconds of that shit before dying of cringe. Is that literally the show? Just "woke bad"?
Right wing comedy died on September 14th 2021, RIP Norm.This garbage production is another irrelevant take from out of touch people. Far right wing pundits continue to have the shittiest sense of humour. They just smell their own farts and laugh. Living in cringe territory at all times. They just don't get it.
"Woke" started as a corny description of what it's like to personally become aware of systemic oppression in all aspects of society. The funny thing is most left wingers have distanced themselves from the nomenclature as being too reductive and yet the right wing has embraced it and repurposed it. Despite being a simple concept, they actually don't understand what it means and yet they can't stop loving to hate it. They don't realize they're mocking themselves. Everything about this cartoon feels like it's from 15 years ago. The far right just can't keep up and so they cope by getting hung up on pointless shit like this.
Why is every right wing grifter a failed actor or writer that got rejected by Hollywood?
Russel Brand is going on all in lately, too, now that his Hollywood career is in the shitter...
Because they refused to fuck kids like your heroes in Hollywood.Why is every right wing grifter a failed actor or writer that got rejected by Hollywood?
Because they refused to fuck kids like your heroes in Hollywood.
Ha! Ben could fuck all the kids he wants, nothing is going to fix his writing. Ben Shapiro's mom was a big shot Hollywood exec and his dad was a Hollywood composer. The town runs on nepotism, he was born on third base, but he still sucked too much.Because they refused to fuck kids like your heroes in Hollywood.