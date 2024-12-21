Video below. TLR -The UN, Amnesty International and other Western organizations have been heavily pressuring South Korea to enact an all encompassing "anti-discrimination" law to align with "global Western standards."The thing is: South Korea already has Constitutional laws on the books saying no discrimination and all citizens equal before the law regardless of sex, religion or social status.This bill has been rejected repeatedly by the people because it has a Trojan horse in it: self id- gender identity, woke ideology and transgender bullshit in it.The bill keeps coming up in their legislature and has been vigorously fought and debated over with politicians discussing Imane Khelif (Olympic XY boxer), women's bathroom and all the other stuff we're debating here. Some of the bill also has to do with free speech and you wouldn't be able to speak out against trans ideology. Same gaslighting arguments with "hate speech" we see here is happening there.But it hasn't passed in South Korea (yet.) It's been rejected repeatedly over the last few years, but they keep trying. Due to pressure from the West, the media outlets are actively pushing for this bill, but the majority of people are pushing back.More than a million people protested in the streets against the bill. Video below has Koreans on the street interviewed about it.Reasons people are rejecting the bill:1. Koreans in general are highly educated and believe in math and science. To them, gender identity is a strange Western social construct that has zero grounding in reality or science.2. Majority of the people see woke ideology and political correctness as the West trying to impose their identity politics on them.3. Korea is a highly competitive society that believes in meritocracy and hard work, so are rejecting concepts like affirmative action.