



There's an example of what I'm about to talk about. This guy is ruining pizzas across America. All these pizza joints are trying to cater to this one guy who like his pizzas paper thin, low sauce, burnt crust, burnt cheese, no toppings...



I love all pizzas but this guy likes little kid's style pizzas. Give him an overcooked Totino's cheese pizza and it will score high on his chart.



This is how mind control works. A famous guy likes shitty pizzas, and everyone wants to side with him or cater to him because of who he is



I like a Meat Lovers or Supreme with a lot of sauce and extra cheese. The pizzas he likes is some Chucky Cheese BS.