Darth Vader: Mass Murderer, Serial Killer, Dictator, Monster!!!

Ezekiel 25:17

Ezekiel 25:17

Black Belt
@red
Joined
May 15, 2016
Messages
7,499
Reaction score
7,683
1000074474.jpg

At my friends place earlier today. His 4 year old runs up wearing these vader shoes. I see the kicks and ask him who that is on hes shoes. He start imitating Vaders voice and tells me thats his favourite.

The 80s kid me is loving it. The present me is sick to my stomach.

How did this happen. How did a sadistic, serial killing, child killing, mass murdering, terrorist dictator become someone whos plastered on kids lunchboxes and on their clothing. My God!!!

Darth-Vader-in-Rogue-One.jpg


Would you send your kid to school wearing a hannibal lecter shirt? Of course not. So why Vader? He was way, waaaaaaaaaay more evil and crazy.

maxresdefault.jpg


I mean, if he went to galactic prison, all the other baddies would want him dead cause he was a child killer. Thats the ultimate evil deed. But what do we do? We dress up like him for halloween and prance around kids like its ok. My God!!!!

main-qimg-15292a60110c5f8b9604d3dc1d297970


This guy killed billions. He killed an entire planet. Nearly wiped all the Jedis. Thousands. Hunted them down like a serial killer. Hes the ultimate dictator and terrorist rolled up into one.

1000074475.jpg

Yet somehow, this guy got force ghost status. My God!!!

anakin-skywalker-s-vader-force-ghost-in-star-star-concept-art.jpg


Look at that sinister ghost smirk. Like he fooled them all yet again.

Disgusting.

Lets all here and now denounce Darth Vader merchandising. Especially to out innocent children. Might as well have Ted Bundy or Idi Amin merchandising.

1000074483.jpg

Darth Vader should not be glorified. He is an evil, blaspheming monster!!! I dont care how many mental health issues he claims to have. You are a scumy monster Annakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. Yes...dont differentiate the two. Annakin murdered a whole tribe of sand people. Even the
Children!!

anakin-skywalker-i-hate-them.gif


My God!



1000074476.png
 
Bro... let the kid be a kid.

Don't overthink it.

Could be argued Padme married and statutory raped an underage Anakin.
 
Flower2dPeople said:


The end. Everything else is a cash grab.
Click to expand...


Lucas is horrible at explaining his own creations lol. He must have written that out for himself.

No George, you cant kill billions of people, kids included and reign like a tyrant for 2 decades mercilessly wiping out lives day by day, then be redeemed just cause you got selfish and wanted your last name to live on through your son. Nah bra, thats not how it works. Chosen one my ass.

Ya, he lost everything....cause hes the one who killed everyone and everything genius. Jesus H Christ. My God!!!
 
Show us on the special doll where Mr Vader touched you...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,523
Messages
56,200,609
Members
175,107
Latest member
rofboxing

Share this page

Back
Top