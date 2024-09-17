Darth Vader: Mass Murderer, Serial Killer, Dictator, Monster!!!

At my friends place earlier today. His 4 year old runs up wearing these vader shoes. I see the kicks and ask him who that is on hes shoes. He start imitating Vaders voice and tells me thats his favourite.The 80s kid me is loving it. The present me is sick to my stomach.How did this happen. How did a sadistic, serial killing, child killing, mass murdering, terrorist dictator become someone whos plastered on kids lunchboxes and on their clothing. My God!!!Would you send your kid to school wearing a hannibal lecter shirt? Of course not. So why Vader? He was way, waaaaaaaaaay more evil and crazy.I mean, if he went to galactic prison, all the other baddies would want him dead cause he was a child killer. Thats the ultimate evil deed. But what do we do? We dress up like him for halloween and prance around kids like its ok. My God!!!!This guy killed billions. He killed an entire planet. Nearly wiped all the Jedis. Thousands. Hunted them down like a serial killer. Hes the ultimate dictator and terrorist rolled up into one.Yet somehow, this guy got force ghost status. My God!!!Look at that sinister ghost smirk. Like he fooled them all yet again.Disgusting.Lets all here and now denounce Darth Vader merchandising. Especially to out innocent children. Might as well have Ted Bundy or Idi Amin merchandising.Darth Vader should not be glorified. He is an evil, blaspheming monster!!! I dont care how many mental health issues he claims to have. You are a scumy monster Annakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. Yes...dont differentiate the two. Annakin murdered a whole tribe of sand people. Even theChildren!!My God!