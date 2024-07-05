Danny Trejo gets his a** whooped

Zyklon R said: Saw him at a Mexican restaurant in Culver City, CA and tried to shake his hand and he just walked away like an asshole the only celebrity I've ever met that would shake my hand Click to expand...

That's surprising, I saw him around 20 years ago. I was sitting maybe 10 rows back at WWE Smackdown and I was taking pictures of the ring area with my flip phone. He turned around from one of the front rows and saw me taking pictures, he thought I was taking a picture of him so he smiled and threw up the peace sign. He was there with some other actors promoting a movie.