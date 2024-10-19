Daniel Pineda appreciation for his retirement, finishes career with 100% finish rate. 28 wins, 28 finishes.

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
31,371
Reaction score
48,245
Has 16 losses but was rarely an easy out. Almost beat Caceres last year in a FOTN who was ranked.

Was a dawg till end in his last fight against fellow dawg Elkins. Never in a boring fight. Fighters like him would never be champ but are pure killers that make MMA great.

Lets give a round of applause for this Just Bleed Warrior

28 wins
28 finishes

1249468455.0.jpg
 
I wish he would’ve realized after the 15th missed guillotine he wasn’t going to hit it on this guy.

Makes Dustin Poirer grappling fight IQ look genius level comparatively.
 
I'm a big Pineda fan so I will definitely miss seeing him fight. The guy was never going to be an elite contender but he didn't need to be. He was an all action fighter who always brought the war.
 
Loved watching him fight. And I have a lot of respect for that stat. Getting ALL finishes in 28 wins is not easy on the regional scene, let alone the big leagues. He was in the UFC over a decade ago and has not stopped fighting good competition since. And, of course, despite getting popped for testosterone, his two No Contests over Jeremy Kennedy and especially Movlid Khabulaev would only make that stat sweeter. He has a record that should make him very proud. He was also tapped 6 times early, but the last one was about 15 years ago.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,079
Messages
56,368,698
Members
175,187
Latest member
Ryan Pereira

Share this page

Back
Top