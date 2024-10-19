Daniel Pineda appreciation for his retirement, finishes career with 100% finish rate. 28 wins, 28 finishes.

Loved watching him fight. And I have a lot of respect for that stat. Getting ALL finishes in 28 wins is not easy on the regional scene, let alone the big leagues. He was in the UFC over a decade ago and has not stopped fighting good competition since. And, of course, despite getting popped for testosterone, his two No Contests over Jeremy Kennedy and especially Movlid Khabulaev would only make that stat sweeter. He has a record that should make him very proud. He was also tapped 6 times early, but the last one was about 15 years ago.