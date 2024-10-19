Daniel Pineda appreciation for his retirement, finishes career with 100% finish rate. 28 wins, 28 finishes.

ExitLUPin
Has 16 losses but was rarely an easy out. Almost beat Caceres last year in a FOTN who was ranked.
Was a dawg till end in his last fight against fellow dawg Elkins. Never in a boring fight. Fighters like him would never be champ but are pure killers that make MMA great.
Lets give a round of applause for this Just Bleed Warrior
28 wins
28 finishes
