News Daniel Dubois vs Anthony Joshua rematch targeted for February 22

Who would win the rematch?

  • Daniel Dubois

    Votes: 25 100.0%

  • Anthony Joshua

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    25
I hope Joshua rethinks this and realizes that an old hit by Boyz II Men applies to his career as a prize fighter.
 
AJ shouldn't risk this yet because the outcome would likely be him getting stopped again.

Still think AJ vs. Fury is a possible matchup for Wembley in Spring 2025.

Also AJ vs. Wilder is the other major fight that the Saudi's can try and put together.
 
There's a part of me that wants to see it with hopes that AJ was just having a really off day. The version of AJ that fought Usyk doesn't even look like the same fighter. In the Dubois fight he made so many mistakes it was hard to believe he was a former champ. It also could be a test of Daniel's resolve; will he slack off against a guy he already easily beat, or will he prove that he's a true pro and train seriously and make a statement that it wasn't a fluke?
 
As a fan i wouldn’t mind it. AJ did terrible but still caught DDD pretty good & was one rushed uppercut away from completely taking back the fight.
AJ does well in rematches.
He could get on his bike like he did in the 2nd Ruiz fight.

Id watch again. Super risky for DDD here though.
 
i guess both guys want it, but i'm not too excited, to be honest.

it wasn't exactly a competitive fight. dubois kicked his ass left and right, other than the punch AJ landed 3 seconds before the KO.
 
Dubois demolished him. AJ only had one or two moments during the fight. When you look at it he was soundly beaten everywhere: outboxed, outfought & outgunned. He'll likely have to hurt Dubois first and it has to be early in the fight. Get his respect right off the bat and set the tone. Otherwise I think it'll look eerily similar to the first fight. I don't think that AJ will be able to just box & move for 12 rounds. Dubois is younger, athletic and light on his feet.

I'm only slightly interested in the rematch to see if AJ can get his redemption. He'll be obsessed with beating him but it still may not be enough. Dubois is now the clear favorite. It's his fight to lose.
 
Ruv said:
AJ shouldn't risk this yet because the outcome would likely be him getting stopped again.

Still think AJ vs. Fury is a possible matchup for Wembley in Spring 2025.

Also AJ vs. Wilder is the other major fight that the Saudi's can try and put together.
Click to expand...
He always does better in a rematch.
 
AJ just didn't have it. Same cracks in his game I've been calling were blaring during this. Extended guard, being indecisive whether he wants to be a boxer or puncher. He predictably panic punched when he was hurt and in the past this has shown when he is at his best. He only boxes scared not because he is particularly skilled.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Dubois demolished him. AJ only had one or two moments during the fight. When you look at it he was soundly beaten everywhere: outboxed, outfought & outgunned. He'll likely have to hurt Dubois first and it has to be early in the fight. Get his respect right off the bat and set the tone. Otherwise I think it'll look eerily similar to the first fight. I don't think that AJ will be able to just box & move for 12 rounds. Dubois is younger, athletic and light on his feet.

I'm only slightly interested in the rematch to see if AJ can get his redemption. He'll be obsessed with beating him but it still may not be enough. Dubois is now the clear favorite. It's his fight to lose.
Click to expand...
i can't decide if it's better for him to box circles around dubois, or to plant his feet and force a shootout.

both guys have more than enough power to put the other to sleep.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Joshua vs Dubois 9/21 2PM ET (DAZN)
22 23 24
Replies
474
Views
10K
Culombo
Culombo
MiCavalier
  • Sportsbook Event
Boxing: Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois -- Sept. 21
2 3
Replies
57
Views
826
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
Phisher
News Usyk vacates the IBF title to facilitate a Joshua vs. DuBois fight at Wembley in Sept.
2
Replies
34
Views
2K
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Boxing: 6.1 2pm ET Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois
Replies
0
Views
187
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,612
Messages
56,334,678
Members
175,170
Latest member
fappun

Share this page

Back
Top