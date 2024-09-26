Dubois demolished him. AJ only had one or two moments during the fight. When you look at it he was soundly beaten everywhere: outboxed, outfought & outgunned. He'll likely have to hurt Dubois first and it has to be early in the fight. Get his respect right off the bat and set the tone. Otherwise I think it'll look eerily similar to the first fight. I don't think that AJ will be able to just box & move for 12 rounds. Dubois is younger, athletic and light on his feet.



I'm only slightly interested in the rematch to see if AJ can get his redemption. He'll be obsessed with beating him but it still may not be enough. Dubois is now the clear favorite. It's his fight to lose.