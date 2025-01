celebrates its 20th year anniversary with an exciting new season featuring a pair of UFC Hall of Fame coaches and co-hosts of ESPN’s, as former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight championand former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challengergo head-to-head. The series is set to exclusively debut on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on Tuesday, May 27, and will also be available on ESPN+.will feature 16 men’s flyweight and welterweight prospects embarking to pursue their UFC dreams.The entire 12-episode season will be available exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, with one episode dropping each Tuesday beginning May 27at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Episodes will be available to stream on demand on ESPN+. In addition, UFC fans can re-watch all 32 previous seasons of TUF on ESPN+. Produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television’s Pilgrim Media Group, the iconic reality series has introduced a wide array of fans – from die-hard to brand new – to UFC and served as a springboard for the career of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including: Kamaru Usman, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz, Michael Chiesa , Kelvin Gastelum, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Uriah Hall and Conor McGregor, who was a coach in TUF 22 and TUF 31.