Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen to Coach Season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter

Las VegasThe Ultimate Fighter celebrates its 20th year anniversary with an exciting new season featuring a pair of UFC Hall of Fame coaches and co-hosts of ESPN’s Good Guy/Bad Guy, as former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen go head-to-head. The series is set to exclusively debut on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on Tuesday, May 27, and will also be available on ESPN+.


20 Years of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs. Team Sonnen will feature 16 men’s flyweight and welterweight prospects embarking to pursue their UFC dreams.

The entire 12-episode season will be available exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, with one episode dropping each Tuesday beginning May 27at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Episodes will be available to stream on demand on ESPN+. In addition, UFC fans can re-watch all 32 previous seasons of TUF on ESPN+.

Produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television’s Pilgrim Media Group, the iconic reality series has introduced a wide array of fans – from die-hard to brand new – to UFC and served as a springboard for the career of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including: Kamaru Usman, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz, Michael Chiesa , Kelvin Gastelum, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Uriah Hall and Conor McGregor, who was a coach in TUF 22 and TUF 31.
 
If theres someone in the lightweight divisions that could stylistically beat DC its Chael. He's actually bigger than DC so we'll see what happens. lol
 
If theres someone in the lightweight divisions that could stylistically beat DC its Chael. He's actually bigger than DC so we'll see what happens. lol
Lol what? They're not fighting bruh.

Glad to see they have mature guys that can actually coach instead of the usual drama bullshit
 
