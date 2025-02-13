Kowboy On Sherdog
The Good Guy vs The Bad Guy @DC_MMA and @ChaelSonnen will coach Season 33 of #TUF! pic.twitter.com/x2Lo53ycx9
— UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2025
The cast for the 33rd season of “The Ultimate Fighter” is now official.
Flyweight, Welterweight Cast Announced for 'The Ultimate Fighter 33'
“TUF” 33 will also feature a pair of Dana White's Contender Series alums: flyweight Roybert Echeverria, who suffered a third-round TKO defeat to Jafel Filho in September 2022, and welterweight Matt Dixon, who suffered a third-round stoppage loss to Orion Cosce in August 2020.
”The Ultimate Fighter 33” Cast
Flyweight
Idiris Alibi
Arshiyan Memon
Eduardo Henrique
Furkatbek Yokubov
Imanol Rodriguez
Joseph Morales
Roybert Echeverria
Tumelo Manyamala
Welterweight
Alex Sanchez
Andreeas Binder
Daniel Donchenko
Diego Bianchini
Jefferson Creighton
Richard Martins
Rodrigo Sezinando
Matt Dixon
