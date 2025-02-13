  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Flyweight, Welterweight Cast Announced for 'The Ultimate Fighter 33'

TUF-33-cast-The-Ultimate-Fighter.png

The cast for the 33rd season of “The Ultimate Fighter” is now official.

The UFC on Wednesday unveiled the full 16-fighter roster for “TUF 33,” which will feature flyweights and welterweights. The new season will debut on May 27 via ESPN2 and ESPN+. Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen will serve as opposing coaches on the long-running reality show. With three prior UFC appearances on his resume, Joseph Morales is a familiar face on the flyweight cast. He went 1-2 during that stint but has since put together three consecutive triumphs on the regional circuit.

“TUF” 33 will also feature a pair of Dana White's Contender Series alums: flyweight Roybert Echeverria, who suffered a third-round TKO defeat to Jafel Filho in September 2022, and welterweight Matt Dixon, who suffered a third-round stoppage loss to Orion Cosce in August 2020.

”The Ultimate Fighter 33” Cast

Flyweight
Idiris Alibi
Arshiyan Memon
Eduardo Henrique
Furkatbek Yokubov
Imanol Rodriguez
Joseph Morales
Roybert Echeverria
Tumelo Manyamala

Welterweight
Alex Sanchez
Andreeas Binder
Daniel Donchenko
Diego Bianchini
Jefferson Creighton
Richard Martins
Rodrigo Sezinando
Matt Dixon




