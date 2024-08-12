Dana White's Contender Series Week One Fight Breakdown and Prediction Thread.

I get that Malik is hyped, great athlete and freakish build for MW, but a wrestler who has never gotten out of the first round as a pro seems like your typical Contender Series washout.



Lopes should make things right this time around and get a contract, but that's an ugly loss to have and makes me doubtful about his future.



Hamed sucks ass, he's a Russian-cum-Lebanese fighter who didn't cut his teeth in that scene and does not have the grappling you'd expect out of someone who once wore the nickname "The Russian". Gimme fight for Ding, but it's a replacement so it's whatever.



Don't care about the FW fight tbh.



Ho/Kavanagh is pretty interesting, shame one of these guys will face a setback but hopefully it's a fight where both acquit themselves well.