Dana White's Ability to Score Fights

Is Dana Good at Scoring Fights?

  • Absolutely!

    Votes: 3 20.0%

  • Heck no!

    Votes: 5 33.3%

  • 10-9 The Sphere

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • He's 50-50

    Votes: 6 40.0%
  • Total voters
    15
Siver!

Siver!

So in recent editions of Contender Series, Dana White has criticized the scoring of certain fights.

First, he quite correctly (IMO) called out the scoring for Nick Piccininni's bout with Jack Duffy, the favourite getting an egregious nod from those experts cageside.

This past week, he again quite correctly called out the scoring for Josias Musasa's bout with Otari Tanzalovi - despite giving Josias a contract and saying he wanted to see what he could do after training in the US.

It's struck me I don't really have a good handle on Dana White's ability to score fights, but I think he's got these too right.

Can you think of any good examples of Dana being absolutely bang on the money, or insanely wrong?

Interested in hearing some examples and opinions!

GRZMDYJXUAEz9Bz.jpg
 
Saying any ufc fight was a draw is already hurting yer reputation to score fights, due to how rare a draw is. Unless there’s a point deduction or a 10-8 round, draws are often impossible according to the rules
 
It's actually extremely easy to score fights if you have a basic understanding of the sport. The constant robberies that was see only point to one thing, Blatant corruption, it's not incompetence. I mean they don't wheel the judges off the short bus do they ?
 
Lycandroid said:
It's actually extremely easy to score fights if you have a basic understanding of the sport. The constant robberies that was see only point to one thing, Blatant corruption, it's not incompetence. I mean they don't wheel the judges off the short bus do they ?
Generally I think it's fairly easy to score most fights, but that's definitely not true of all of them.

I know I've watched quite a few rounds (and you have to score them all, that's why Dana's MVP-Garry scorecard was so dumb) where I'm just like "I don't know who won", and several more where I think "I don't care who won that, it stunk".
 
Siver! said:
Generally I think it's fairly easy to score most fights, but that's definitely not true of all of them.

I know I've watched quite a few rounds (and you have to score them all, that's why Dana's MVP-Garry scorecard was so dumb) where I'm just like "I don't know who won", and several more where I think "I don't care who won that, it stunk".
I always watch fights as Who lives or dies?
That might sound like I am going for KO fighters but people like Jon Fitch would have ended peoples lives if we got rid of the time limit!
And I would have fallen asleep watching it.
Maybe waking up once or twice to see how things where going but then going to sleep again.
But I want to know who dies when two people fight.
 
He definitely has bias for fighters who are more entertaining and sell more tickets

But at least he does call out robberies and is oftentimes right about them

Ian Garry vs MVP was one of the stupidest fights to score of all time, whole fight hinging on a particularly weird and ineffective downward-dog backpack attack
 
His reaction to Stephens vs Zapata is an all time classic: "It's not even possible"

 
