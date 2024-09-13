So in recent editions of Contender Series, Dana White has criticized the scoring of certain fights.First, he quite correctly (IMO) called out the scoring for Nick Piccininni's bout with Jack Duffy, the favourite getting an egregious nod from those experts cageside.This past week, he again quite correctly called out the scoring for Josias Musasa's bout with Otari Tanzalovi - despite giving Josias a contract and saying he wanted to see what he could do after training in the US.It's struck me I don't really have a good handle on Dana White's ability to score fights, but I think he's got these too right.Can you think of any good examples of Dana being absolutely bang on the money, or insanely wrong?Interested in hearing some examples and opinions!