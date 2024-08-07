Dana White's Contender Series S8 Starts Next Week. Here's Some Stats About Those Awarded Contracts.

RockyLockridge said: when you really look through the list, there must be 90% of the roster additions in the last 6 years are from Contender clearly. Click to expand...

I'm not sure about the specific numbers but it is definitely the primary pipeline for talent to the UFC.The casuals who complain about the cards every week would be well served to watch the Contender Series. These are the fighters you will be whining about next year.The roster this year is pretty awesome. Lone'er Kavanaugh vs An Tuan Ho is a matching of two of the best prospects outside of the UFC. I kinda hate it, but whoever wins is instantly a person of interest at Flyweight.There are probably a dozen great prospects so far this year, and dozens more possibilities.I can't wait! Contender Series season is the best time of the year for MMA fans.