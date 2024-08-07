Dana White's Contender Series S8 Starts Next Week. Here's Some Stats About Those Awarded Contracts.

when you really look through the list, there must be 90% of the roster additions in the last 6 years are from Contender clearly.
 
RockyLockridge said:
when you really look through the list, there must be 90% of the roster additions in the last 6 years are from Contender clearly.
Click to expand...
I'm not sure about the specific numbers but it is definitely the primary pipeline for talent to the UFC.

The casuals who complain about the cards every week would be well served to watch the Contender Series. These are the fighters you will be whining about next year.


The roster this year is pretty awesome. Lone'er Kavanaugh vs An Tuan Ho is a matching of two of the best prospects outside of the UFC. I kinda hate it, but whoever wins is instantly a person of interest at Flyweight.

There are probably a dozen great prospects so far this year, and dozens more possibilities.

I can't wait! Contender Series season is the best time of the year for MMA fans.
 
Sherdog: If the UFC signs a champion directly from Fury FC, that's apparently a good signing, but if the UFC makes them win a fight on the contender series first, they become a can.

Also Sherdog: I wish elite PFL champions like Impa Kasanganay came to the UFC. Instead, the UFC keeps signing bums from the contender series.
 
forums.sherdog.com

Contender Series 2024 thread

HW Lucas Camacho - 31/Brazil/LFA/6-0 Hugo Cunha - 31/Brazil/LFA champ/8-1 Rizvan Kuniev - 31/Russia/PFL/12-2-1 Arthur Lopes - 31/Brazil/Souza Combat/6-1 Islem Masraf - France/PFL/3-0 Mario Pinto - 26/Portugal/Levels FL Champ/8-0 Bailey Schoenfelder - 26/USA/CFFC Champ/5-0 Talisson Teixeira -...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
EndlessCritic said:
Sherdog: If the UFC signs a champion directly from Fury FC, that's apparently a good signing, but if the UFC makes them win a fight on the contender series first, they become a can.

Also Sherdog: I wish elite PFL champions like Impa Kasanganay came to the UFC. Instead, the UFC keeps signing bums from the contender series.
Click to expand...

A lot of the people hating on the contender series don't realize that a good deal of fighters they bring in to fight there, are top guys in regional promotions or champions from them. It's just hard to win fights consistently in MMA.

A lot of guys on this list who are winning consistently either have a lot of hype around them as prospects, are ranked contenders or champions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,586
Messages
55,992,979
Members
175,028
Latest member
immafan

Share this page

Back
Top