Dana White's Contender Series S8 Starts Next Week. Here's Some Stats About Those Awarded Contracts.

Substance Abuse
I'm not sure about the specific numbers but it is definitely the primary pipeline for talent to the UFC.when you really look through the list, there must be 90% of the roster additions in the last 6 years are from Contender clearly.
Is this supposed to be a joke or burn or something?Ah yes Dana Whites independent contractor series.
Sherdog: If the UFC signs a champion directly from Fury FC, that's apparently a good signing, but if the UFC makes them win a fight on the contender series first, they become a can.
Also Sherdog: I wish elite PFL champions like Impa Kasanganay came to the UFC. Instead, the UFC keeps signing bums from the contender series.