Dana White with a new clip Glazing Jon Jone with more lies

Dana White has replaced Fuck it Fridays with Rip it Fridays where he rips open UFC packets.



Last week he pulled a Jon Jones rookie autograph, he says it's going to a fan and follows up with the following "It's a $9000 card, if it grades well then it can double.. so a $18,000 card going out to the fan"



The card wasn't even graded and he assumed it's going to be the highest possible grade lol and then more than added a x3 multiplier



What is the truth?



It's a $1200ish card, if it grades a 10 (which only 3 or 4 have) then it's a $4000 - $6000 card





