Dana White with a new clip Glazing Jon Jone with more lies

SpiderFan187

SpiderFan187

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 8, 2014
Messages
1,419
Reaction score
1,320
Dana White has replaced Fuck it Fridays with Rip it Fridays where he rips open UFC packets.

Last week he pulled a Jon Jones rookie autograph, he says it's going to a fan and follows up with the following "It's a $9000 card, if it grades well then it can double.. so a $18,000 card going out to the fan"

The card wasn't even graded and he assumed it's going to be the highest possible grade lol and then more than added a x3 multiplier

What is the truth?

It's a $1200ish card, if it grades a 10 (which only 3 or 4 have) then it's a $4000 - $6000 card


 
Danuh being unoriginal again🤡
There's only one RipIt that matters!!
Seriously though; DW is insufferable with his attempts at social media relevance. The dude is in his 50ies, trying to be "popular" by hanging with millennial YouTubers🤦🏽‍♂️
1000000613.png
 
1,200 is still 1, 995 bucks more than any sane person should pay for a fucking card.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media Jon Anik disagrees with Dana White “Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall never f***ing happening” willing to bet big money on it
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
4K
burningspear
burningspear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,072
Messages
56,560,100
Members
175,281
Latest member
GoldenGod

Share this page

Back
Top