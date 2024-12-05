Martial arts magnate Dana White spooked by Korea's brush with martial law Korean Zombie Jung Chan-sungâs Z-Fight Night will take place as scheduled on Dec. 14, but without UFC CEO Dana White in attendance. According to a press release, White and his team decided to cancel following Korea's brief brush with martial law

