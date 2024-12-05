News Dana White/UFC abandons sister MMA event in Korea after declaration of martial law in Korea

1733414278670.jpeg

Is Dana White/UFC smart or a coward to abandon Korean Zombie’s mma event after Korea declares martial law?

UFC refused to go to Korea and abandoned attending the event after martial law declaration.

The event was previously screened on UFC fight pass and has been considered by many to be a feeder to the UFC for Korean stars.

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com

Martial arts magnate Dana White spooked by Korea's brush with martial law

Korean Zombie Jung Chan-sungâs Z-Fight Night will take place as scheduled on Dec. 14, but without UFC CEO Dana White in attendance. According to a press release, White and his team decided to cancel following Korea's brief brush with martial law
koreajoongangdaily.joins.com
 
