News Dana White threatened to leave the UFC to save Joe Rogan’s job as commentator

Bah, so close! WME almost shut down during the pandemic and we nearly got rid of Baldy and Rogaine at the same time.

Oh well, here's hoping the Vince controversies kill TKO.
 
I respect that sentiment a great deal...and the idea that the UFC did not lay off anyone during the pandemic is admirable...the problem is what defines 'when yo

I just don't believe Dana's hyperbole.

Not that I am sad he is gone, but where is Goldie? No second chance for Hardy?
 
Perhaps Matt Hughes wouldn't be in his current condition if he still had his [obviously ceremonial] job.

inb4 people argue that legends like Matt and Chuck who literally built the company needed to push paperwork and attend BS meetings to prove their worth in UFC.
 
Dana isn't loyal he is a supreme narcissist.

Joe Rogan owns the largest independent media property on planet earth and his demographic largely intersects with MMA. He is extraordinarily important to Dana making money.

Joe might be the highest ROI they have across the board. It would cost tens of millions a year to buy ads with similar exposure they get for free.
 
Rogan's best days are behind him, I don't feel like he adds much to the broadcast at this point.
 
They needed to do something, they were getting free money solely based on their relationship with Dana and the Fertittas.

Forrest Griffin isn't pushing paperwork. Dana gave his favorite fighters an opportunity at a professional career after fighting they never would have gotten otherwise and Griffin was the only one who took advantage.
 
