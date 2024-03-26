BoxerMaurits
Swipe for the video:
View attachment 1036501
10k/10k, take it or leave itIf only Big Bald Goof had the same empathy towards the fighters he's paying chump change to.
I respect that sentiment a great deal...and the idea that the UFC did not lay off anyone during the pandemic is admirable...the problem is what defines 'when yo
I just don't believe Dana's hyperbole.
Not that I am sad he is gone, but where is Goldie? No second chance for Hardy?
Good for Dana to not succumb to the cancel culture and the smear campaign on Rogan. The bald brothers have each other's backs
Didn't Chuck Liddell & Matt Hughes get fired tho?
That job was charity anyway. I'm sure Chuck knew it wouldn't last foreverDidn't Chuck Liddell get fired tho?
He's gonna do it till he don't wanna anymore, same w Dana and Bruce bufferRogan's best days are behind him, I don't feel like he adds much to the broadcast at this point.
Perhaps Matt Hughes wouldn't be in his current condition if he still had his [obviously ceremonial] job.
inb4 people argue that legends like Matt and Chuck who literally built the company needed to push paperwork and attend BS meetings to prove their worth in UFC.