Dana White takk about money changing the drive and hunger in fighters.

Frode Falch

Frode Falch

Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
Joined
Sep 26, 2005
Messages
28,298
Reaction score
11,084


To the nerds and meme riders first: dont believe his lies... Dana is a horrible person.. have he bought snow for his driveway again?

Now with that out of the way: thought and what he says about money making fighters less hungry? I mean, its not a new thing. People have said this for years. Its a reason why this was a theme back in Rocky IV.

But every time i start to think about this theme, i cant help to think of Floyd Mayweather. I would continue to train and fight hungry, way past McGregor or Ronda money.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,403
Messages
56,645,191
Members
175,331
Latest member
psykro

Share this page

Back
Top