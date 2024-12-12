



To the nerds and meme riders first: dont believe his lies... Dana is a horrible person.. have he bought snow for his driveway again?



Now with that out of the way: thought and what he says about money making fighters less hungry? I mean, its not a new thing. People have said this for years. Its a reason why this was a theme back in Rocky IV.



But every time i start to think about this theme, i cant help to think of Floyd Mayweather. I would continue to train and fight hungry, way past McGregor or Ronda money.