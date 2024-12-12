Dana White talk about money changing the drive and hunger in fighters.

To the nerds and meme riders first: dont believe his lies... Dana is a horrible person.. have he bought snow for his driveway again?

Now with that out of the way: thought and what he says about money making fighters less hungry? I mean, its not a new thing. People have said this for years. Its a reason why this was a theme back in Rocky IV.

But every time i start to think about this theme, i cant help to think of Floyd Mayweather. I would continue to train and fight hungry, way past McGregor or Ronda money.
 
MMA is the hardest sport.
We see it often when people explode on social media or get the belt.
Way less fights, healing injuries, getting operations, because the title means enough ad revenue and other stuff.

Pereira is fighting so often, because he is old and late in the UFC. At 37 he is at the end of his prime at LHW

If they get twice the money, they will fight 20% less often.
 
Ballsaque said:
What a fucking moronic take.

More money would drive more fighters and high level athletes to the ecosystem, no doubt about that.
Didn't watch the whole thing, but I think he meant once you get a lot of money. You become less hungry or less motivated. Maybe true, maybe not. But I can see that happening for fighters. Conor is a good example of that.

But I agree higher paid salaries will entice more athletes to get involved in MMA.
 
exactly. you are right to think that. money does not effect the greats. what slows them down is age.
 
Rocky III was the film where Balboa got soft/complacent due to a combination of wealth, fame & preferable match making by his manger/trainer Mickey Goldmill.
"But then, the worst thing happened to you that can happen to any fighter; you got civilized"

Also: Dana is FoS. Ask him if he'd work harder for minimum wage...💸🤡💸
 
Can take the drive from certain fighters and encourage other fighters. He deals with them in a much more intimate manner than any of us do. If they paid more, they would also attract higher caliber athletes, it's a crazy sum game with MMA.
 
Prize fighting should have milestones.

15 wins by knockout and zero defeats in a row? $10M
15 wins in a row? $5M
10 defenses as a champion? $Ngannou'sMoney and health benefits for Africa.

...
 
Fake snow aka real cocaine in the yard for Christmas in Vegas aint cheap.
 
First thing I hear: pushing the Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira fight.

the-office-steve-carell.gif


Is there a non casual that wants to see this fight (instead of the one vs Tom Aspinall)? This would basically be Jones vs Gane 2 with a skinnier and chinnier Gane.
 
This happens in all sports, no?

Ben Simmons, Albert Haynesworth, Jamarcus Russell, etc. Some people get paid and stop caring.

Those sports survive because they continue to build stars, as opposed to the UFC who only seems to promote the elite of the elite.
 
