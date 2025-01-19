Dana White on Arman: "You missed opportunities, and he did. We'll see how it plays out next year."

BullyKutta said: You could be right, but I'd throw another possibility into the mix. Arman was going to miss weight.



Arman really fucked himself in either case. He either trained irresponsibly or fucked up his nutrition.



He's a no-name to the casual PPV buyer, so I don't think he's ever getting anywhere NEAR the belt again since Dana's been on this carousel before with the Ferguson v Khabib shitshow. Click to expand...

Dana pretty much hints at that, we got him checked out by a doctor, and that's something to ask Arman, not himself if Arman could have fought tonight.Dana is always blowing bullshit but if true, that really sucks for Arman and wonder why did he do that. Even if he didn't make weight, he still could have fought. If the performance was a banger, I think Uncle Dana still gives him a second chance. A better chance than blowing up the card.