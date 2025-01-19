  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Dana White on Arman: "You missed opportunities, and he did. We'll see how it plays out next year."

Peli

Peli

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 2, 2020
Messages
15,430
Reaction score
26,698


What does that mean? Was that a slip? or no plans for Arman in 2025? Maybe Dana is stuck in 2024?
 
Peli said:


What does that mean? Was that a slip? or not plans for Arman in 2025? Maybe Dana is stuck in 2024?
Click to expand...


It means Arman knew he was too hurt to fight, yet he dragged everything out, making everyone think he was going to face Islam, then pulled out at the last second, making life difficult for Dana.

Like it or not, if you fuck Dana, Dana fucks you harder.
 
MMA isn't a career anyways. It's an opportunity.
 
World eater said:
Arman already declined the first TS offered. It was understandable, as facing Islam on short notice is not a smart career move. But this last minute pull out? You can bet the UFC will make him pay for it. Look what the put Ank through.
Click to expand...
It makes me think that the ufc think it wasn't a legitimate pull out and he just couldn't make weight. Big oof.

I forgot that he had declined but wasn't that short notice? He wanted a full camp to prepare?
 
subtlySteve said:
It means Arman knew he was too hurt to fight, yet he dragged everything out, making everyone think he was going to face Islam, then pulled out at the last second, making life difficult for Dana.

Like it or not, if you fuck Dana, Dana fucks you harder.
Click to expand...

You could be right, but I'd throw another possibility into the mix. Arman was going to miss weight.

Arman really fucked himself in either case. He either trained irresponsibly or fucked up his nutrition.

He's a no-name to the casual PPV buyer, so I don't think he's ever getting anywhere NEAR the belt again since Dana's been on this carousel before with the Ferguson v Khabib shitshow.
 
Opportunity for what.. hang with the nelk boys, joe rogan, get low balled and thrown under the bus...

That said the fact more people were more excited about this replacement fight
than the arman one speaks volumes
 
BullyKutta said:
You could be right, but I'd throw another possibility into the mix. Arman was going to miss weight.

Arman really fucked himself in either case. He either trained irresponsibly or fucked up his nutrition.

He's a no-name to the casual PPV buyer, so I don't think he's ever getting anywhere NEAR the belt again since Dana's been on this carousel before with the Ferguson v Khabib shitshow.
Click to expand...
Dana pretty much hints at that, we got him checked out by a doctor, and that's something to ask Arman, not himself if Arman could have fought tonight.

Dana is always blowing bullshit but if true, that really sucks for Arman and wonder why did he do that. Even if he didn't make weight, he still could have fought. If the performance was a banger, I think Uncle Dana still gives him a second chance. A better chance than blowing up the card.
 
Right on cue, Chandler calling Arman out lol.
 
Peli said:
It makes me think that the ufc think it wasn't a legitimate pull out and he just couldn't make weight. Big oof.

I forgot that he had declined but wasn't that short notice? He wanted a full camp to prepare?
Click to expand...
When Dana announced the pull out on social media he said “Arman feels he can’t compete” or something like that, I immediately noticed the wording. Usually Dana says “X fighter is injured and can’t fight”. He def has his doubts.
 
Peli said:
It makes me think that the ufc think it wasn't a legitimate pull out and he just couldn't make weight. Big oof.

I forgot that he had declined but wasn't that short notice? He wanted a full camp to prepare?
Click to expand...
He might be thinking a lot of things. This is Islam back in April. UFC has to put a proverbial gun to his head to get him to accept and he pulls out last second.

"I'm not surprised [he turned it down] because this guy talks about rematch all his life, but... This is maybe the 3rd or 4th time UFC gave him a chance to fight me and he said no... The UFC told me 'We give you opponent after UFC 300' I knew if Arman beat Oliveira he [would] never take this fight."
 
It means he is suspended and can't fight until 2026.

January-February OR July-August.
 
Peli said:


What does that mean? Was that a slip? or no plans for Arman in 2025? Maybe Dana is stuck in 2024?
Click to expand...

It means that Dana is going to punish Arman for fucking up a golden opportunity.
 
Siver! said:
It means he is suspended and can't fight until 2026.

January-February OR July-August.
Click to expand...
Lol this speculation is great.

Tries to show out in front of Nina, he's scared, he failed a test, he couldn't make weight.
 
It actually kind of benefits Arman in a way. If he gave his neck up to Islam like he did three times against Charles he’d likely be submitted.

Islam is more skilled and about 5 years older at 33, but his reflexes are gradually slowing down. Arman will be 29 at best when he gets his next shot, so he will have improved a lot more in the next year, while Islam would start physically declining.
 
Pain4Pain said:
It actually kind of benefits Arman in a way. If he gave his neck up to Islam like he did three times against Charles he’d likely be submitted.

Islam is more skilled and about 5 years older at 33, but his reflexes are gradually slowing down. Arman will be 29 at best when he gets his next shot, so he will have improved a lot more in the next year, while Islam would start physically declining.
Click to expand...
Or he knows Islam wants to go to 170 and he'll never have to fight him
 
Domitian said:
Lol this speculation is great.

Tries to show out in front of Nina, he's scared, he failed a test, he couldn't make weight.
Click to expand...

I'm all about the dates for this kinda stuff lol

Jon Jones needing a perfect 3 years to move to heavyweight, lol, people buy into it
 
Pain4Pain said:
It actually kind of benefits Arman in a way. If he gave his neck up to Islam like he did three times against Charles he’d likely be submitted.

Islam is more skilled and about 5 years older at 33, but his reflexes are gradually slowing down. Arman will be 29 at best when he gets his next shot, so he will have improved a lot more in the next year, while Islam would start physically declining.
Click to expand...

Maybe.

Dana and the UFC are going to put Arman through the wringer now.

He's going to be offered a non-title fight next. And there's no guarantee that he's going to make it through that one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Islam will probably lose to Arman at UFC 311...
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
5K
King in the North
King in the North
K
Media Conor McGregor keeps reaching out to Dana White after Dana said he’s not fighting.
2 3
Replies
53
Views
3K
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
Söze Aldo
If Jon beats Stipe how much grace is Dana going to give Jones before stripping him?
Replies
9
Views
408
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,628
Messages
56,787,162
Members
175,407
Latest member
rickgreen2244

Share this page

Back
Top