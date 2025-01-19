Dana White on Arman: "You missed opportunities, and he did. We'll see how it plays out next year."

What does that mean? Was that a slip? or not plans for Arman in 2025? Maybe Dana is stuck in 2024?
It makes me think that the ufc think it wasn't a legitimate pull out and he just couldn't make weight. Big oof.Arman already declined the first TS offered. It was understandable, as facing Islam on short notice is not a smart career move. But this last minute pull out? You can bet the UFC will make him pay for it. Look what the put Ank through.
It means Arman knew he was too hurt to fight, yet he dragged everything out, making everyone think he was going to face Islam, then pulled out at the last second, making life difficult for Dana.
Like it or not, if you fuck Dana, Dana fucks you harder.
Dana pretty much hints at that, we got him checked out by a doctor, and that's something to ask Arman, not himself if Arman could have fought tonight.You could be right, but I'd throw another possibility into the mix. Arman was going to miss weight.
Arman really fucked himself in either case. He either trained irresponsibly or fucked up his nutrition.
He's a no-name to the casual PPV buyer, so I don't think he's ever getting anywhere NEAR the belt again since Dana's been on this carousel before with the Ferguson v Khabib shitshow.
Aged terribly for ArmanRight on cue, Chandler calling Arman out lol.
I forgot that he had declined but wasn't that short notice? He wanted a full camp to prepare?
I forgot that he had declined but wasn't that short notice? He wanted a full camp to prepare?
January-February OR July-August.
Or he knows Islam wants to go to 170 and he'll never have to fight himIt actually kind of benefits Arman in a way. If he gave his neck up to Islam like he did three times against Charles he’d likely be submitted.
Islam is more skilled and about 5 years older at 33, but his reflexes are gradually slowing down. Arman will be 29 at best when he gets his next shot, so he will have improved a lot more in the next year, while Islam would start physically declining.
Tries to show out in front of Nina, he's scared, he failed a test, he couldn't make weight.
