News Dana White names Sean Strickland the number 1 contender

Wouldn't say he sounded too committed to that, I'm sure he'll change his tune once Whittaker vs Chimaev happens.

"Khamzat should be ranked in the top 5"

HUH?

svmr_db said:
I don’t think the UFC trusts khamzat to give him a title shot. Pulled out merchant and can only fight overseas
 
He’ll go back on that
 
Khamzat has never fought a true middleweight, but sure, he should be ranked..
 
Kadyrov should send his new friend Khamzat to fight the Ukrainians instead
so we can get him erased from the forums. But he would probably pull out sick!
 
svmr_db said:
I agree it was very strange. He should be number 1 for sure . Strickland already forfeited the top spot after telling media Khamzat would always kick his ass,
 
