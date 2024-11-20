2024 was a terrible year for matchmaking champions

UFC gives Sean 2'Malley the green light to call Chito out and have him skip the queue in front of several legitimate contenders who deserved it far more (Merab and Sandhagen)



UFC gives Izzy the MW title shot despite already having an immediate rematch against Pereira after losing to him and then losing belt AGAIN to Sean Strickland.



UFC letting Jones cherry pick old geriatric Stipe 4 years out of retirement is easily the worst one. We all saw how Stipe turned up last Saturday. Wtf was this guy even doing in a title fight.





What is your opinion on the UFC's new precedent of letting high-selling names cherry pick their matchups and even letting them hold belts hostage?