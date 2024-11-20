  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

2024 was a terrible year for matchmaking champions

UFC gives Sean 2'Malley the green light to call Chito out and have him skip the queue in front of several legitimate contenders who deserved it far more (Merab and Sandhagen)

UFC gives Izzy the MW title shot despite already having an immediate rematch against Pereira after losing to him and then losing belt AGAIN to Sean Strickland.

UFC letting Jones cherry pick old geriatric Stipe 4 years out of retirement is easily the worst one. We all saw how Stipe turned up last Saturday. Wtf was this guy even doing in a title fight.


What is your opinion on the UFC's new precedent of letting high-selling names cherry pick their matchups and even letting them hold belts hostage?
 
Bro. The rankings are just there so Dana can complain.
 
I mean its always going to happen once in a while.

My problem is Jones fighting Stipe was way worse than any of this other shit, AND he is still acting like he doesnt have to fight Aspinall after this.

Sometimes ya gotta strike while the iron is hot, and there was legit bad feelings and history with Dricus and Izzy, and Sean and Chito that they wanted to make money off of.


The Jones vs Stipe fight is a fight no one other that Jones wanted.
 
HHJ said:
Yeah well when they resurrected him from his tomb, and told him about it, he was like...alright
The payday was the only thing Stipe was excited about.

Looked like he wanted to be anywhere else from the second he entered the cage.
 
jitzmonkey said:
There's definitely been a bigger emphasis on entertainment and "star power" since WME bought them.
I mean they might try for it but the McGregor, Masvidal, Diaz, etc era is over. We got Belal Muhammad as champ now so things are moving in the right direction
 
Wasn't 2024 but Islam cherry picked Volk for a second fight fight despite there being an actual back up fighter. Takes a 2nd consecutive FW contender, whom he had already beat.

Additionally not sure how you can make a list like this without the UFC feeding Alex a SQUASH match for a title defense with Khalil Roundtree.
 
gentel said:
I mean they might try for it but the McGregor, Masvidal, Diaz, etc era is over. We got Belal Muhammad as champ now so things are moving in the right direction
So you wouldn't put it past him?
 
It's blatant, obvious and disgusting.
 
Next up on the list will be when Merab gives a rematch to O'Malley instead of fighting Umar.

If Merab fights O'Malley...............
Mallard2.jpg
 
Love the guy, but also Dustin's title shot.

Erceg got a title shot from #10 when there were at least 2 guys undefeated in the UFC in front of him.

Rountree getting the shot over Ank

I get that they probably needed to do the Grasso-Shev trilogy, but they also decided in 2024 to delay the division even further with a fucking TUF season
 
