🗣️ Petr Yan: “I don’t know what’s going on with [Sean O’Malley]. He’s out for 9-12 months, maybe he got pregnant.” 😭😭

Petr Yan is plotting a rematch against Sean O'Malley.


O’Malley earned a title shot with a hard-fought split decision win over Yan at UFC 280 in 2022. “Suga” went on to knock out Aljamain Sterling to win the bantamweight title at UFC 292 the next year. O’Malley has since defended his title against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 this past March before losing it against Merab Dvalishvili via a lopsided decision at UFC 306 in September.

While Yan is eyeing a rematch against O’Malley, the Russian is worried about the former champ’s lack of activity. Yan jokingly wondered if the gaps of over nine months between O’Malley’s bouts means the former champ is pregnant.

“I would lean towards a rematch with Sean O’Malley,” Yan told Ariel Helwani. “But I don’t know what’s going on with him. He was out for nine to 12 months, so maybe he got pregnant.”

O'Malley has since responded to Yan's jab, and it appears that the Russian isn't at the top of his list of opponents.

Yan’s title reign ended with an infamous illegal knee disqualification loss against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 in 2021. While Yan rebounded with a decision win over Cory Sandhagen, he couldn’t reclaim the title in his rematch against “Funkmaster” the next year. Yan then dropped consecutive decisions against O’Malley and Dvalishvili, which put him on a three-fight losing streak. However, the former champ has since returned to title conversations with back-to-back decision win over Yadong Song and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Petr Yan Mocks Sean O’Malley for Inactivity Between Fights

Petr Yan is plotting a rematch against Sean O'Malley.
Didn't O'Malley have hip surgery not too long ago?

Wasn't Yan out for a year, and then another 9 months?

Sounds like he might have been the one knocked up after Merab fucked him for 5 rounds
 
Yeah because Yan has just been bustling with activity lately.
 
There's no one else within striking distance of a title shot for like a full year. The Yan-Suga matchup is just what should be done

I think Sandhagen vs Fig would be entertaining and sensible too.
 
Gabe said:
Yeah because Yan has just been bustling with activity lately.
Click to expand...
It's 14-13(how many fights they have had since they joined) in the UFC for Yan with Suga joining the company 6 months prior... In terms of activity competitiveness it's neither here nor there if you look at the activity of either UFC careers..

Still want to see this Rematch, don't believe the judging was acceptable for the first fight.
 
