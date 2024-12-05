Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 96,836
- Reaction score
- 161,071
Petr Yan: “I don’t know what’s going on with [Sean O’Malley]. He’s out for 9-12 months, maybe he got pregnant.”
@arielhelwani #UFC #MMA
pic.twitter.com/IAI5XFsiOB
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 3, 2024
Petr Yan is plotting a rematch against Sean O'Malley.
O’Malley earned a title shot with a hard-fought split decision win over Yan at UFC 280 in 2022. “Suga” went on to knock out Aljamain Sterling to win the bantamweight title at UFC 292 the next year. O’Malley has since defended his title against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 this past March before losing it against Merab Dvalishvili via a lopsided decision at UFC 306 in September.
While Yan is eyeing a rematch against O’Malley, the Russian is worried about the former champ’s lack of activity. Yan jokingly wondered if the gaps of over nine months between O’Malley’s bouts means the former champ is pregnant.
“I would lean towards a rematch with Sean O’Malley,” Yan told Ariel Helwani. “But I don’t know what’s going on with him. He was out for nine to 12 months, so maybe he got pregnant.”
O'Malley has since responded to Yan's jab, and it appears that the Russian isn't at the top of his list of opponents.
I predict it will be early Q2. Against Merab. Thanks for asking. https://t.co/igEkdTCVO4
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 3, 2024
Yan’s title reign ended with an infamous illegal knee disqualification loss against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 in 2021. While Yan rebounded with a decision win over Cory Sandhagen, he couldn’t reclaim the title in his rematch against “Funkmaster” the next year. Yan then dropped consecutive decisions against O’Malley and Dvalishvili, which put him on a three-fight losing streak. However, the former champ has since returned to title conversations with back-to-back decision win over Yadong Song and Deiveson Figueiredo.
Petr Yan Mocks Sean O’Malley for Inactivity Between Fights
Petr Yan is plotting a rematch against Sean O'Malley.
www.sherdog.com
@Sakuraba'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar