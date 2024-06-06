Dana White is the absolute worst...

Jon Jones one is fairly obvious as to why. Islam is amazing and I can see him being the LW GOAT. But he’s been pushed quite a bit in 2/3 of his defenses so far. At the same point Jon looked completely untouchable. It was like his 5th or 6th defense where he dropped a round.i do however get the argument that Islam is now active and Jon has been inactive making Islam more deserving.



Conor might be in context to the way he blew up in the sport as a mma icon and a polarizing figure.



He literally says “I don’t know about the soccer teams” “but I’d say yes” giggling. Whatever data he seen is likely keeping some stuff out. I wouldn’t take him too seriously there.



Seems like you’re letting a promoter get to you a little too much. Part of the job is being a bit sleezy.