Dana White is the absolute worst...

This dude is practically on a campaign tour, talking about how Jon Jones should be ranked higher than Islam...
And, if that weren't sad enough, he's now comparing Conor to Muhammad Ali... FOR. FUCK'S. SAKE!!!!!!
And if he had ANY shred of dignity or CREDIBILITY left, it completely vaporized when he LITERALLY LIES THROUGH HIS TEETH about the popularity of Power Slap.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1798475565344964618

Like, he's literally straight up lying... How is there no accountability?
The Islam/Jones thing, whatever. That's his opinion. Fine.
But the Power Slap stuff? How are people not calling him on his bullshit?

1717699227336.png

And this is all THIS WEEK!!!
This isn't even mentioning the domestic abuse and all the other things he's done in the past.
God damn GOOF.
 
All promotors are basically greedy ass clowns.

Bob Arum and Don King come to mind. Slime bags.

But Dana is just pumping up his golden boys, as a promotor does. Rife with all the usual bullshit.
 
giphy.webp
 
Glad that you found out eventually, sherbro. I have to say I dunno why Dana is so obsessed with zoomer influencers.
 
Jon Jones one is fairly obvious as to why. Islam is amazing and I can see him being the LW GOAT. But he’s been pushed quite a bit in 2/3 of his defenses so far. At the same point Jon looked completely untouchable. It was like his 5th or 6th defense where he dropped a round.i do however get the argument that Islam is now active and Jon has been inactive making Islam more deserving.

Conor might be in context to the way he blew up in the sport as a mma icon and a polarizing figure.

He literally says “I don’t know about the soccer teams” “but I’d say yes” giggling. Whatever data he seen is likely keeping some stuff out. I wouldn’t take him too seriously there.

Seems like you’re letting a promoter get to you a little too much. Part of the job is being a bit sleezy.
 
