Dana White is the absolute worst...

This dude is practically on a campaign tour, talking about how Jon Jones should be ranked higher than Islam...
And, if that weren't sad enough, he's now comparing Conor to Muhammad Ali... FOR. FUCK'S. SAKE!!!!!!
And if he had ANY shred of dignity or CREDIBILITY left, it completely vaporized when he LITERALLY LIES THROUGH HIS TEETH about the popularity of Power Slap.
Like, he's literally straight up lying... How is there no accountability?
The Islam/Jones thing, whatever. That's his opinion. Fine.
But the Power Slap stuff? How are people not calling him on his bullshit?
And this is all THIS WEEK!!!
This isn't even mentioning the domestic abuse and all the other things he's done in the past.
God damn GOOF.
