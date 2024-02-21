Media Dana White fires back at 'absolute clowns' who claimed Adesanya vs Chimaev was happening

www.independent.co.uk

Adesanya vs Chimaev fight leaked on Saudi arena website ahead of June UFC card

The UFC will make its debut in the Gulf state on 22 June, seemingly with Adesanya vs Chimaev headlining
Too late to firefight, Dana, this has already extended beyond the reach of your easily bullied 'MMA media'.

And the source was the arena, not a journalist, you disingenuous douchebag.

Blame the Saudis, or more specifically, the Kingdom Arena, not some beat dog of a reporter.
 
Rahmananov manager also said UFC didn't contact them at all.
So Ariel's reporting was way off.
 
kingmob6 said:
Rahmananov manager also said UFC didn't contact them at all.
So Ariel's reporting was way off.
Honestly, so?

Dana is ridiculous if he's prepared to insult major media outlets just so he can get his cheap digs in against MMA media.

Dana's aggression here is unwarranted and unprofessional - he'd be better off taking a totally different tact.
 
f499f721-d17f-4f2a-a1e5-9e2c40bdad7f_text.gif
 
Well Dana should start announcing fights fans want to see instead of leaving us fans and bored mma media sites that need clicks. Fantasizing about matchups like we just had to do for ufc 300.. I mean your Saudia Arabia card got axed cuz it was weak. This fight would be the fight to make. To make your card worth a damn instead.
We'll probably get Jessica Andrade vs done 6-7 girl as the main for a title right.

We gotta push to let you know we still never forgot about you making things right to fans for silva vs I'm getting beat so let me just lay on the ground Demian Maia . Last time in Abu dahbi
 
Outsider524 said:
Well Dana should start announcing fights fans want to see instead of leaving us fans and bored mma media sites that need clicks. Fantasizing about matchups like we just had to do for ufc 300.. I mean your Saudia Arabia card got axed cuz it was weak. This fight would be the fight to make. To make your card worth a damn instead.
We'll probably get Jessica Andrade vs done 6-7 girl as the main for a title right.

We gotta push to let you know we still never forgot about you making things right to fans for silva vs I'm getting beat so let me just lay on the ground Demian Maia . Last time in Abu dahbi
How is it the fight to make lol. Du Plessis vs Adesanya is the fight to make and the one the UFC is interested in making. Chimaev can fight either Strickland, Whittaker or Cannonier next, take your pick.
 
I wonder if Dana realizes that their partners at ESPNMMA and Fullsend MMA and even Rogan are MMA media?
 
Who reported this? I frequent a few mma sites a day and this is the first I’m hearing of it as if it were supposedly legit. 🤷‍♂️
 
svmr_db said:
How is it the fight to make lol. Du Plessis vs Adesanya is the fight to make and the one the UFC is interested in making. Chimaev can fight either Strickland, Whittaker or Cannonier next, take your pick.
I think dude means for the Saudi audience.

Khamzat vs Izzy would be way bigger than DDP vs Adesanya for that specific audience.
 
He seems awfully happy to tell us that a really good fight isn't happening lol.
 
Siver! said:
I think dude means for the Saudi audience.

Khamzat vs Izzy would be way bigger than DDP vs Adesanya for that specific audience.
That's robbing Peter to pay Paul though. Like it or not UFC wants Izzy fighting Du Plessis next, it's the biggest fight they can make in the division (yes bigger than anything with Chimaev).

Who would Du Plessis be fighting next if you take Adesanya off the board? Strickland, Whittaker and Cannonier aren't stepping in for a title shot before they pick up another win.

UFC almost lost Du Plessis vs Adesanya once, they'd be foolish to gamble and risk losing it again by not booking them against each other next.
 
Great news. I was hoping for a Rip Taylor vs Gene Shallot matchup
 
