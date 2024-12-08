Media Dana white discussing with Volkov after the fight.

when he's right, he's right. Volkov shouldve gotten the win.
 
He's not wrong.

Volkov won that fight and its one of the worse decisions we've seen in recent history.

Not really sure how the UFC can make it right though. This was supposed to be tla title eliminator, and Volkov very likely isn't getting the next crack at Aspinall coming off a "loss".

I imagine they're just gonna pay him his win bonus.
 
Title eliminator? Where? When? Who? They're very careful about using those words.
 
markys00 said:
Title eliminator? Where? When? Who? They're very careful about using those words.
Click to expand...
It was just assumed. Never explicitly stated. Its also common sense. Who else is there?

Nobody else is coming up through the rankings.

Jailton is fighting Spivak. Jailton just lost to Blaydes and Spivak lost to Gane. Bith being finished in the process.

Pavlovich has lost 2 in a row and beating Jairzinho isn't getting him a title fight.

Blaydes just got crushed in a minute by Aspinall and hasn't won since.

The HW division is dead. They love sticking Gane in title fights whenever they can and Volkov was on a 4 fight win streak against ranked opponents, which should now be 5.
 
Well they gave Aldo a BW title shot after a loss they didn't agree with didn't they?
 
Dana will give him 1 more skill point on the UFC 5 game
 
Dana will gift him a custom made ufc golden hot dog brander with his name on it





Gotta offload em branders somehow, too many in stock 😂
 
Poirierfan said:
I get sick and disappointed in myself when I agree with fuckwad, but I have to agree with fuckwad.
Click to expand...
Even a greedy, parasitic sack of shit is right once a month.

Or however the saying goes.
 
