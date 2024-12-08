That'll do it.He’ll give him some custom shorts for his next fight or something
Title eliminator? Where? When? Who? They're very careful about using those words.He's not wrong.
Volkov won that fight and its one of the worse decisions we've seen in recent history.
Not really sure how the UFC can make it right though. This was supposed to be tla title eliminator, and Volkov very likely isn't getting the next crack at Aspinall coming off a "loss".
I imagine they're just gonna pay him his win bonus.
It was just assumed. Never explicitly stated. Its also common sense. Who else is there?Title eliminator? Where? When? Who? They're very careful about using those words.
Well they gave Aldo a BW title shot after a loss they didn't agree with didn't they?He's not wrong.
Volkov won that fight and its one of the worse decisions we've seen in recent history.
Not really sure how the UFC can make it right though. This was supposed to be tla title eliminator, and Volkov very likely isn't getting the next crack at Aspinall coming off a "loss".
I imagine they're just gonna pay him his win bonus.
Even a greedy, parasitic sack of shit is right once a month.I get sick and disappointed in myself when I agree with fuckwad, but I have to agree with fuckwad.