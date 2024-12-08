markys00 said: Title eliminator? Where? When? Who? They're very careful about using those words. Click to expand...

It was just assumed. Never explicitly stated. Its also common sense. Who else is there?Nobody else is coming up through the rankings.Jailton is fighting Spivak. Jailton just lost to Blaydes and Spivak lost to Gane. Bith being finished in the process.Pavlovich has lost 2 in a row and beating Jairzinho isn't getting him a title fight.Blaydes just got crushed in a minute by Aspinall and hasn't won since.The HW division is dead. They love sticking Gane in title fights whenever they can and Volkov was on a 4 fight win streak against ranked opponents, which should now be 5.