Media Alexander volkov appears very mad after his fight with gane

Volk should go to Rizin because of this atrocity. If he takes Gane with him then we are rid of two fighters that will never become champion.
 
I like Volkov, he showed some improvements this fight. It's a shame they didn't give him the decision.
 
Agreed with @OldBoy91. I think theres a better argument volkov won 30-27 than losing 29-28. Judging is so inconsistent it's shameful
 
It was a bad decision, but Volkov didn't even try to do anything more than point-fight on the ground in the third. He should be mad at the judges, but he should be more mad at himself.
 
JBJ was here said:
It was a bad decision, but Volkov didn't even try to do anything more than point-fight on the ground in the third. He should be mad at the judges, but he should be more mad at himself.
That's irrelevant. Every judge gave Volkov round 3.

Round 2 is the one that he clearly won and was robbed of.
 
LiQuiD42 said:
Volk should go to Rizin because of this atrocity. If he takes Gane with him then we are rid of two fighters that will never become champion.
Not all fighters need to be champions
 
Volkov had an amazing fight, Gane shit the bed, and they still pull this shit.

Disgusting.
 
