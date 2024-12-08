Alex does seem very angry about this outcome. Will Volkov be the same after this fight ?
That's irrelevant. Every judge gave Volkov round 3.It was a bad decision, but Volkov didn't even try to do anything more than point-fight on the ground in the third. He should be mad at the judges, but he should be more mad at himself.
Not all fighters need to be championsVolk should go to Rizin because of this atrocity. If he takes Gane with him then we are rid of two fighters that will never become champion.
I only want winners here. Who is Volk to drop a decision to a guy with broken toes?Not all fighters need to be champions
fuck you i like volkovVolk should go to Rizin because of this atrocity. If he takes Gane with him then we are rid of two fighters that will never become champion.