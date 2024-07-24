Dana White calling Pereira before UFC 304; Pereira teases the phone call

The video that's appearing to me is a highlight made by his son.

Edit: all good now. Hopefully not for 304.
 
Dana is like a jilted ex girlfriend who won't stop blowing up your phone.
 
koa pomaikai said:
So why do you think Pereira feels the need to post the picture and then post a cryptic message about it?
Serious doubts it is to have him fight on 304.

Maybe appear there for promo work or something. Maybe entirely unrelated.

You do understand that it's also before 305, 306, etc.
 
Dana just needs to queue up a guy to catch knocked out powerslappers
 
Clark Rogers said:
Sure, could be a lot things but Pereira is teasing that it’s something big. I don’t think Pereira is the type to tease just for clout.
 
Incoming ... Pereira saving another PPV later this year.
 
Latest posts

