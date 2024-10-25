Media Dana White builds his perfect fighter

This guy haven't said any of that when he was the actual boss and Jones was actually really good. I wonder if he's being told what to say nowadays
 
Yes of course, Renowned Striking KO artist Jon Jones with 23 UFC fights with 5 KO/TKOs (6 if you count DC 2 No Contest / 7 if you count Hamill DQ).

Of those 7 TKO/KOs there are 5 by way of Ground and Pound, so legit has 2 KO’s from standup (Shogun and if you count DC 2 because he got destroyed standing before the finishing sequence).

And those 2 were cumulative damage KO’s, didn’t have a single one-punch/one-kick/one-knee/one elbow standing KO.

2/23 KO’s from stand-up in fights (less than 10%) both cumulative = Greatest Striker of All-Time?

Jones has some great striking unique to his body style, but it was his complete game that made him so dangerous, his striking was a perfect compliment to his clinch/wrestling/GnP/submission game.

Would definitely not list his striking for the perfect fighter, his boxing has always been average at best and most useful for eye poking people. Great kicks/knees/elbows though.
 
Striking? Great versatility with elbows, knees, kicks. No KO power though.
Great wrestling and defense. Great mind for fighting,
 
This crush-on-Jones act is getting really tiresome. He's gonna look a fool if Jones loses.

If your answer to "wrestling" isn't Khabib...

Yoo bad two of the categories weren't "ability to stay clean" and "ability to stay out of trouble" as categories. Hell he may have names Jones in those too.
 
