Yes of course, Renowned Striking KO artist Jon Jones with 23 UFC fights with 5 KO/TKOs (6 if you count DC 2 No Contest / 7 if you count Hamill DQ).



Of those 7 TKO/KOs there are 5 by way of Ground and Pound, so legit has 2 KO’s from standup (Shogun and if you count DC 2 because he got destroyed standing before the finishing sequence).



And those 2 were cumulative damage KO’s, didn’t have a single one-punch/one-kick/one-knee/one elbow standing KO.



2/23 KO’s from stand-up in fights (less than 10%) both cumulative = Greatest Striker of All-Time?



Jones has some great striking unique to his body style, but it was his complete game that made him so dangerous, his striking was a perfect compliment to his clinch/wrestling/GnP/submission game.



Would definitely not list his striking for the perfect fighter, his boxing has always been average at best and most useful for eye poking people. Great kicks/knees/elbows though.