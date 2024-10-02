Dana White admits that putting on Sphere cards isn't really financially viable





"All these fights are happening, it takes a Saudi fucking trillionaire, every fucking guy that tries to do the boxing thing ends up losing shitloads of money. The model doesn't work. A Saudi unlimited amount of money pops up, and that's what makes these fights happen."



Of course he's talking about the big boxing fights, specifically the Ngannou fights. But it applies equally to him since his company rushed to have Saudi Arabia sponsor UFC Noche and even changed the name of the card to reflect that. Not saying he's wrong for specific fights but its hilarious he's saying this after his company took advantage of the Saudi money coming in.