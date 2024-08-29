Media Dana White: “We got Michael Chandler fight news coming up”

Against who?

Dana White just mentioned this on Instagram Live.

Who’s going to be his opponent? If it were Conor McGregor, Dana probably would’ve at least mentioned his name, right?
Maybe Chandler’s lined up to fight someone else after all ..
 
Unless he's fighting Jon Jones, there is nobody that can make up for the fact he lost out on 2 years of the tail end of his career sitting on the couch waiting for Conor.
 
