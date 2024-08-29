BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,773
- Reaction score
- 39,629
Dana White just mentioned this on Instagram Live.
Who’s going to be his opponent? If it were Conor McGregor, Dana probably would’ve at least mentioned his name, right?
Maybe Chandler’s lined up to fight someone else after all ..
Who’s going to be his opponent? If it were Conor McGregor, Dana probably would’ve at least mentioned his name, right?
Maybe Chandler’s lined up to fight someone else after all ..