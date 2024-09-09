It's basically his biggest draws. No surprise there.
"plants"Ofc he needs to plug in his two most successful industry plants Honda and Conor. Pinko continuing his clown act.
Imagine thinking that Jones has anywhere near Ronda's Judo and submissions. When Ronda was winning olympic medals, jones was losing to Matt Riddle in high school wrestling. Also, Ronda had actually KO power in her hands. Jones can't hurt a fly with his hands.Imagine having two gold standard technically brilliant fighters like Jones and GSP and disrespecting them by having two one trick ponies next to them like Ronda and Conor lol.
"plants"
get a fucking life lad, im not a fan of either but when McGreggor was on the rise, EVERYONE knew he was and non UFC fans were tuning in to watch him fight
"plants"
get a fucking life lad, im not a fan of either but when McGreggor was on the rise, EVERYONE knew he was and non UFC fans were tuning in to watch him fight
Imagine having two gold standard technically brilliant fighters like Jones and GSP and disrespecting them by having two one trick ponies next to them like Ronda and Conor lol.
well he isnt, show me some PPV numbers from a Jake Paul fight and i will laugh at you for about 10 seconds because you are moronWhat does popularity have to do with the Mount Rushmore of MMA?
By your logic, we should throw Jake Paul in the Mount Rushmore of Boxing next to Ali, Ray Leonard, Ray Robinson, etc. just because he’s bringing eyes back to the sport lol.
i refuse to adopt tis strategy, some of these assholes need to know how it is, and how it was, one of them has just said Jake Paul is a popular boxer...jesus fucking christJust let the kids force their hip lingo into the convo, old man. Cringe in silence with me.
well he isnt, show me some PPV numbers from a Jake Paul fight and i will laugh at you for about 10 seconds because you are moron