Media Dana names his 'Mount Rushmore': Jones, Rousey, GSP & McGregor

He is right, especially Conor, who brought ufc to the masses
 
Imagine having two gold standard technically brilliant fighters like Jones and GSP and disrespecting them by having two one trick ponies next to them like Ronda and Conor lol.


Fact Checker said:
Imagine having two gold standard technically brilliant fighters like Jones and GSP and disrespecting them by having two one trick ponies next to them like Ronda and Conor lol.


Imagine thinking that Jones has anywhere near Ronda's Judo and submissions. When Ronda was winning olympic medals, jones was losing to Matt Riddle in high school wrestling. Also, Ronda had actually KO power in her hands. Jones can't hurt a fly with his hands.
 
treelo said:
"plants"

get a fucking life lad, im not a fan of either but when McGreggor was on the rise, EVERYONE knew he was and non UFC fans were tuning in to watch him fight
Just let the kids force their hip lingo into the convo, old man. Cringe in silence with me.
 
The Jones face glows in the dark
The GSP face is greased up and doesn't age
The Rousey face crumbles under pressure
The McGregor face is covered in snow half the year
 
treelo said:
"plants"

get a fucking life lad, im not a fan of either but when McGreggor was on the rise, EVERYONE knew he was and non UFC fans were tuning in to watch him fight
What does popularity have to do with the Mount Rushmore of MMA?

By your logic, we should throw Jake Paul in the Mount Rushmore of Boxing next to Ali, Ray Leonard, Ray Robinson, etc. just because he’s bringing eyes back to the sport lol.


He’s such a tool , impressive how well he can bullshit on camera
Also that Mimi microphone is pretty embarrassing
 
Both Ronda and Conor changed the sport. Depending with criteria, I'm okay with them being on people's list.
 
Fact Checker said:
What does popularity have to do with the Mount Rushmore of MMA?

By your logic, we should throw Jake Paul in the Mount Rushmore of Boxing next to Ali, Ray Leonard, Ray Robinson, etc. just because he’s bringing eyes back to the sport lol.


well he isnt, show me some PPV numbers from a Jake Paul fight and i will laugh at you for about 10 seconds because you are moron
 
SuperNerd said:
Just let the kids force their hip lingo into the convo, old man. Cringe in silence with me.
i refuse to adopt tis strategy, some of these assholes need to know how it is, and how it was, one of them has just said Jake Paul is a popular boxer...jesus fucking christ
 
treelo said:
well he isnt, show me some PPV numbers from a Jake Paul fight and i will laugh at you for about 10 seconds because you are moron
You’re going to act oblivious to the fact that he’s been one of the most trending “boxers” of the past few years.

You’re not only a moron but disingenuous aswell if you act like he’s not one of boxings most popular fighters atm… brings in a completely new demographic like Conor and Ronda did.
 
