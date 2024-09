That cheating fuck will NEVER be on my Mt Rushmore (which btw, is much smaller than I thought it was. I’ve seen it in person).Anybody thinking Jones belongs on any GOAT list, at all.Can suck 100% of my ass.Grow up.How the fuck does a “clean” athlete rank Jones at all?I figure only a cheater ever acknowledges another cheater. These guys keep outing themselves, imo.